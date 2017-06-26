

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures crept higher Monday, stemming steep recent losses on talk of OPEC's resolve to re-balance oil markets.



It is thought that numerous OPEC members cannot cope with low oil prices much longer without risking domestic issues. Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and others are showing signs of strain.



However, OPEC's supply quota plan with Russia has flopped. U.S. producers are flooding the market with oil, keeping prices well below $50 a barrel.



'This plan has failed to notch up the ultimate goal of rebalancing the oil market, mainly due to the reluctance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut oil output,' Mohammed al-Shatti, a deputy chairman of the Kuwait Petroleum Corp., told Kuwaiti News.



Baker Hughes on Friday said U.S. drillers added 11 oil rigs this week, the biggest increase in three weeks. The rig count has risen 23 weeks in a row, the longest streak on record.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 8 cents at $43.10 a barrel, near its lowest in ten months.



