IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. / Rule 8.3 Form 8.3 - IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A.: InterQuest Group Plc 26-Jun-2017 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *FORM 8.3* *PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY* *A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE* *Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the ìCodeî)* 1. *KEY INFORMATION* *(a) Full name of discloser:* IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. *(b) Owner or controller of interests and short* *positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):* _The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named._ *(c) Name of offeror/offeree in InterQuest Group plc relation to whose* *relevant securities this form relates:* _Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree_ *(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an* *offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:* *(e) Date position held/dealing 23.06.2017 undertaken:* _For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure_ *(f) In addition to the company in NO 1(c) above, is the* *discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?* _If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state ìN/Aî_ 2. *POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security._ (a) *Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)* *Class of relevant *InterQuest Group Plc, 1p ordinary,* security:* *Interests* *Short positions* *Number* *%* *Number* *%* *(1) Relevant *1,880.890 *4.98* *n/a* securities owned* shares* *and/or controlled:* *(2) Cash-settled *n/a* *n/a* derivatives:* *(3) Stock-settled *n/a* *n/a* derivatives* *(including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:* *TOTAL:* *1,880,890.00 *4.98* shares* _All interests and all short positions should be disclosed._ _Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)._ (b) *Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directorsí and other employee options)* *Class of relevant security in relation to* *n/a* *which subscription right exists:* *Details, including nature of the rights concerned and *n/a* relevant percentages:* 3. *DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in._ _The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated._ (a) *Purchases and sales* *Class of relevant *Purchase/sale* *Number of *Price per security* securities* unit* *GB00B07W3X22* *Purchase* *280,890.00 0.4512 shares* (b) *Cash-settled derivative transactions* *Class of* *Product* *Nature of *Number of* *Price per* *description* dealing* *unit* *relevant _e.g. CFD_ _e.g. *reference security* opening/cl securities* osing a long/short position, increasing /reducing a long/short position_ n/a (c) *Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)* (i) *Writing, selling, purchasing or varying* *Class* *Product* *Writing,* *Number* *Exercise* *Type* *Expiry* *Option* *of *description* *purchasing *of *price per _e.g. *date* *money relevan _e.g. call , selling, securiti unit* Americ paid/ t option_ varying es to an, received securit etc.* which Europe per y* option an unit* relates* etc._ n/a (ii) *Exercise* *Class of* *Product* *Exercising/* *Number of* *Exercise *relevant *description* *exercised *securities* price* security* _e.g. call against* *per unit* option_ n/a (d) *Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)* *Class of *Nature of *Details* *Price per unit relevant dealing* (if applicable)* security* _e.g. subscription, conversion_ n/a 4. *OTHER INFORMATION* (a) *Indemnity and other dealing arrangements* *Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:* _Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state ìnoneî_ n/a (b) *Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives* *Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:* (i) *the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or* (ii) *the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:* _If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state ìnoneî_ n/a (c) *Attachments* *Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? */NO *Date of disclosure:* *June 26th, 2017* *Contact name:* *Nikolaus Rummler, Member of the Board* *Telephone number:* *00352 260248 4970* _Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service._ _The Panelís Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codeís disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129._ _The Code can be viewed on the Panelís website at _www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. 