NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that WorldWideMarkets, a leading online trading foreign exchange (Forex) trading solution, has selected the CAKE SaaS platform to manage its performance marketing program. With superior tracking and analytics capabilities, CAKE is designed to generate the maximum number of leads efficiently, thus helping to deliver WorldWideMarkets' commitment to provide an exceptional customer trading experience in the Forex market.

WorldWideMarkets provides traders of all experience levels the opportunity to trade Forex, gold, oil, global stock market indices and other CFD instruments with the same advanced technology leveraged by professionals. The company also offers trading in U.S. Stocks and options, institutional-level trading via Currenex and a range of managed account products for qualified customers. Serving markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), China and Europe, the organization is implementing CAKE to manage an affiliate network for its brand. WorldWideMarkets chose CAKE over other solutions -- due to its sophisticated tracking capabilities and superior customer service.

"We previously relied on a proprietary system to manage our affiliate program, but we required a more robust solution with exceptional tracking technology to match our overarching company motto -- Higher Standards. Better Execution," said Arthur Dembro, Director at WorldWideMarkets Online Trading Limited. "This aptly describes the company's mission to provide a highly secure online trading experience, in Forex and other instruments, with superior trading execution. The loyalty of our long-term customers and partners is testament to delivering on this promise. CAKE helps us extend this promise by offering our affiliate partners reliable tracking of their spend using technology they can trust."

The outlook of the foreign exchange market continues to be positive. According to Technavio's market research, the global foreign exchange market is predicted to grow steadily at a CAGR of 7% during 2016-2020.

"We congratulate WorldWideMarkets on their continued success and look forward to working with them," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "CAKE provides a world-class digital marketing technology that ensures organizations can efficiently and effectively manage their performance marketing campaigns while benefiting from the real-time, reliable functionality offered in our SaaS solution."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

