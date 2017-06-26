REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming and IP management solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and other intelligent devices, today announced two organizational changes to strengthen the Company's capabilities in its core businesses and accelerate adoption of new growth initiatives.

Effective July 1, 2017, Joel Hatlen will assume the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Hatlen will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since 1998.

Sean Riley has joined the Company as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, effective June 26, 2017. Sean will focus primarily on driving Data I/O's Managed and Secure Programming initiative into the global marketplace, including the recently announced SentriX' platform.

"We are very pleased to announce today's organizational changes that significantly strengthen our management team," said Anthony Ambrose, the Company's President and CEO. "Together, these announcements create the structure and capability to better support our core programming business and accelerate our growth in Managed and Secure Programming."

Joel has been with Data I/O for over 25 years, serving most recently as its Vice President of Operations and Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer. Previously he served Data I/O in Corporate Controller and tax positions and was a Senior Manager at Ernst & Young. Joel is a Certified Public Accountant and has a Masters in Taxation from Golden Gate University and a Bachelors in Business Administration in Accounting from Pacific Lutheran University.

Sean Riley comes to Data I/O with a wealth of experience in product development, marketing, and business development. Previously, he was Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Qorvo, leading strategy for a $2 billion organization. Sean has also delivered results with increasing responsibility at Intel, MathStar, Lattice Semiconductor and most recently as a strategy consultant for Data I/O. Sean has a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University and has been a keynote speaker, a co-author and an Adjunct Professor at Portland State University.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, industrial controls, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, changes in economic conditions and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10K and 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

