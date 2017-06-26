Global 2017 Recruitment Advertising Annual Report - Digital Majors Make Inroads Into Recruitment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Recruitment Advertising Annual Report" report to their offering.

This report takes a comprehensive look at Indeed, its expansion and the forces it faces, both positive and negative.

The report also covers recruitment ad efforts from Google, which are being unveiled quickly but with an unclear path; Microsoft, which bought LinkedIn for more than $26 billion and is integrating some of its tools into Microsoft products; and Facebook, which has tested Facebook Jobs in a limited way. All three of the tech behemoths see a giant pot of gold at the end of the recruitment rainbow. Craigslist, LeBonCoin, Vivastreet and other horizontal sites see that pot of gold, too and are chasing recruitment ads with great fervor.

Craigslist is expected to generate close to $400 million in recruitment ad revenue this year, or even more, and has just scratched the surface of its revenue potential. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will play an integral role in finding employees in the coming years. Our coverage of that growing use of new technology begins on Page 24.

And a few recruitment sites have managed to achieve the holy grail of recruitment advertising - getting job-seekers to pay for their services. That overview starts on Page 30. This report includes country profiles on recruitment advertising in 39 countries; a look at 20 start-ups that are worth watching, and much more.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Indeed: A global recruitment empire

LinkedIn: The social threat to job boards



3. Google for Jobs to challenge Indeed?

What we know and don't know about Google's job search



4. Will Facebook become a job aggregator?

Programmatic surges, but it's not for everyone



5. Classifieds and AI: What does it actually do?



6. Charging the job-seeker: Does it work?

Craigslist: Horizontal site is vertical, too

Seek plans to expand beyond Australia

RedArbor challenges top recruitment sites



7. Germany's StepStone maintains growth

Bayt dominates MENA recruitment market

As revenue grows, Pracuj.pl considers acquiring investor



8. New services global round-up



9. Recruitment start-ups

Top recruitment ad sites / apps



Companies Mentioned



- Aasaanjobs

- Agora

- Akhaboot.com

- Alma Career

- Amazon

- AmbitionUp

- Appcast

- Apple

- Axel Springer

- BDJobs

- Babajob

- Baitoru.com

- Bayt.com

- Belong

- BestJobs

- BigTruckDrivingJobs.com

- Brigad

- Bright.com

- Bumeran

- Cadremploi

- Cantalop

- CareerBuilder

- Careerify

- Careerjet

- Careerone

- Carsales

- Catalyst.ro

- Catho

- Chakri.com

- CompuTrabajo

- CornerJob

- Craigslist

- Doostang

- DubaiCareers

- Duunitori

- EJobs Group

- EggUp

- Eleman.net

- Emploi

- Experteer

- Facebook

- FlexJobs

- Glassdoor

- GoldenLine.pl

- Google

- Gulf Talent

- Gumtree

- Happyr

- HeadHunter

- Headhonchos.com

- Helplavoro

- Hired

- Hiree

- Hotnigerianjobs.com

- Indeed

- InfoEdge

- InfoEmpleo.com

- InfoJobs

- InfoPraca

- Inijob

- Instahyre

- Irantalent

- JibberJobber

- JobRobot

- Jobat.be

- Jobberman Nigeria

- Jobindex

- Jobiran

- Jobs.com

- JobsCareers

- Jobsafari

- Jobscentral

- Jobsquare

- Jobstreet

- Jobzella

- Jobzz

- Jora

- Just Join IT

- Kariyer.net

- Karriere

- Kayak

- Kijiji

- LMC

- Laborum

- LawCrossing.com

- LawJobs.com

- LeBonCoin

- Leadersearch

- LinkUp

- LinkedIn

- Microsoft

- Mihnati.com

- MoBerries

- Monster

- MonsterPolska.pl

- naseebnetworkscom

- Naspers

- NationaleVacatureBank.nl

- Naukri.com

- Northmedia

- OCC Mundial

- OLX

- Oikotie Oy

- OnRecruit

- One Africa Medi

- Oy

- Pag Profesia

- Pag Peoplise

- PaperPK.com

- Pracuj.pl

- Profession.hu

- Purple Squirrel

- Quikr

- REA Group

- RealMatch

- Recruit Holdings

- Recruitics

- Recruitz

- RedArbor

- Reed.co

- RegionUp

- Rekrute.com

- Rikunabi

- Ringier

- Rozee.pk

- Schibsted

- Seek

- Shine

- Sidekicker

- SimplyHired

- Skift

- SpringRole

- StartMonday

- StepMatch

- StepStone

- Stutern

- SuperJob

- Talent Clue

- TalentAdore

- Tanqeeb

- TextKernel

- Textio

- The Ladders

- TimesJobs

- Trabajando

- Treamer Oy

- TripAdvisor

- Trivago

- Trovi

- TruckDrivingJobs.com

- Twitter

- UpTrail AB

- Vacature.com

- Vagas

- Vivastreet

- Wadhefa

- Wonder

- Workania

- Workopolis

- Wuzzuf

- Ximble

- Xing

- Yenibiris

- Zhaopin

- ZipRecruiter



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32nwq7/2017_recruitment





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716