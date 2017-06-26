

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The USDA decision to completely suspend Brazil's imports of fresh meat, announced yesterday, raised market fears over the risk that other relevant buyers will halt the entry of Brazilian protein.



The concern is due to the very short timespan between the nonconformities alleged by the Americans and investigations known as 'Weak Meat Operation,' which revealed in March that some Brazilian meatpackers bribed local health inspectors to receive sanitation certificates. That investigation sparked temporary embargoes to the Brazilian meat all over the world.



'The United States opened its market to Brazilian fresh meat last year, and still buys a small volume, so the USDA decision should have no impact on the trade balance. But Brazil's image is very scratched abroad,' said Tarso Veloso, an AG Resource analyst in Chicago.



In a statement, the USDA said that since March the Food Security and Inspection Service (FSIS) has been inspecting all meat and meat products coming from Brazil and that it rejected 11% of the shipments due to public health concerns, sanitary conditions, and animal health issues. 'That figure is substantially higher than the rejection rate of one percent of shipments from the rest of the world,' the USDA added in a statement.



Veloso noted that the Americans have one of the most rigorous sanitary inspection systems in the world and, therefore, is a reference to other players.



Countries such as Canada and Mexico, for example, rely almost exclusively on the United States system to regulate the entry of animal protein in its markets.



'When the Weak Meat came up there was an embargo and several others in the sequence. The risk is that this happens again, and affects the decision of large importers,' he warns. 'Out here, the perception is that Brazil's sanitary control is weak and that companies can outwit the government,' says the AG Resource expert.



Eumar Novacki, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, told reporters today that 15 Brazilian factories are licensed to export to the US, but all are suspended. Brazil's Minister of Agriculture Blairo Maggi is expected to visit the US in the first week of July to negotiate an end to the suspension. 'We know that the Americans are a reference and so far we have not any statements from other countries, but we are ready for the answers,' said Novacki.



Agroconsult's livestock coordinator, Mauricio Palma Nogueira, believes that there is some optimism in the sector to solve this problem since it's smaller compared to the Weak Meat case. However, in a preliminary estimate, he believes that Brazil may fail to ship around 100 to 120 thousand tons of beef through the year as a result of its image scratch.



According to data from the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (Abiec), the US was in ninth position among importers of fresh beef from January to May, with US$ 49.01 million in revenues. Brazil earned US$ 1.757 billion in total revenues with the fresh meat segment, a 5% decrease compared to the same period in 2016.



Because it is still a particular factor, the suspension in the American imports was not enough to affect the large national slaughterhouses relevantly.



Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Upside Investor brokerage, comments that Marfrig and Minerva have already positioned themselves and the justification is that the shipments of these companies to the US could continue but from plants located in other qualified countries, other than Brazil. 'For JBS, it ends up being void because they have operations in the United States,' he says. 'However, there is an imminent risk that this will spread to other importers,' said Galdi. 'If it worse, can cause greater problems for Brazilian companies.'



