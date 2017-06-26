Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)

Directorate Change

26 June 2017

In accordance with the requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.11, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited announces that, after 10 years on the Board, Chris Fish has retired from the Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited, effective 21 June 2017.

The Board wish to thank Chris for all his hard work during his tenure and are grateful to him for his guidance, insight, commitment and expertise.

