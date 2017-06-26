NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) CEO, Christopher Swartz, attended the Coastal Pacific political action committee's Southern California Outreach Dinner last Tuesday night. The event was a fundraiser to support cannabis legalization. Swartz was an invited guest of Speedweed CEO, AJ Gentile.

Advantis partnered with Speedweed several months ago, and the relationship has been growing ever since. "I am thankful that AJ (Gentile) appreciates the quality, value, reliability, and service we strive to provide with every product," Swartz explained. "This partnership has opened several doors for us; this event invitation was just another example of how AJ has significantly impacted our expanding footprint, and I am eternally grateful.

"I networked with elected officials, law enforcement, and leaders in the California cannabis industry, a few of whom are very significant on a global scale and have a paramount emphasis on the legal, compliance, distribution, marketing, and funding of organizations in the cannabis industry, as well as being focused on the development and sustainability of the global cannabis market. "Between these companies and the lawmakers I spoke with, I think the guidance we are getting, and the tremendous corporate connections, will help expand our business and hopefully position Advantis nicely for a coveted distribution license in California," Swartz revealed.

Swartz elaborated on how he was able to connect with other attendees at the prestigious event. "I met several new people and some old ones," Swartz said. "A few of the people we connected with at the Cannabis Expo in March were there, and it was good to reignite some stalled conversations." Swartz added that the networking opportunity at the $1,000 per plate dinner was unmatched. "I think we will be able to solidify some of ideas we left on the table back then. We have been working on a solution to connect property owners with licensed cultivators, for example, and pieces of this puzzle are coming together." Swartz stopped short of describing the real estate play, but added that there are several new products that Advantis will introduce as progress is being made on "those" fronts. "We are getting our guidance from the highest levels of government and most respected industry leaders," Swartz elaborated. "We are aggressively working toward obtaining a state distribution license, which we feel will be a game changer." The California legislature is currently working on codifying Proposition 64 into law after its passage in November. Prop. 64 legalized recreational use of marijuana in the state of California. "We are at the leading edge of this industry and our footprint continues to expand," Swartz concluded.

Pictures of the event can be found on the Advantis Facebook site.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes domestic and national partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

