Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platform in Law Enforcement - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global law enforcement software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global law enforcement software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations of law enforcement software. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
Law enforcement software helps to generate actionable insights that can help reduce crime and improve public safety. The software integrates analysis, lead generation, and communication technologies to provide a complete view of the data for law enforcement and partner agencies. Law enforcement agencies require software solutions to manage data on criminal activities and to efficiently dispatch officers for emergencies and investigations.
One trend in the market is increasing adoption of social media platform in law enforcement. Social media is increasingly being used by law enforcement to fight Internet related crimes. Social media has become a tool to help solve crimes happening on the street and behind closed doors within a community.
According to the report, one driver in the market is surging demand for effective communication in law enforcement. Effective communication is becoming more and more essential for law enforcement professionals.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high implementation and maintenance price. The high price of deploying the on-premises law enforcement software is one of the major challenges in the market for the small-sized law enforcement agencies.
Key vendors:
- Abbott Informatics
- DFLABS
- IBM
- IntelliChoice
- Motorola Solutions
- Wynyard Group
Other prominent vendors:
- 911 Tech
- Alert Public Safety Solutions
- Blackthorn GRC
- CODY Systems
- Competitive Edge Software
- Computer Information Systems
- Crimestar Corporation
- CSE
- DataDriven
- Digital Design Group
- Diverse Computing
- Envisage Technologies
- ESRI
- Harris Systems USA
- Larimore Associates
- Numerica Corporation
- PTS Solutions
- Saltus Technologies
- SysTools Software
- Zuercher Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by deployment model
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4t2ff2/global_law
