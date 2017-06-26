Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platform in Law Enforcement - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global law enforcement software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global law enforcement software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations of law enforcement software. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

Law enforcement software helps to generate actionable insights that can help reduce crime and improve public safety. The software integrates analysis, lead generation, and communication technologies to provide a complete view of the data for law enforcement and partner agencies. Law enforcement agencies require software solutions to manage data on criminal activities and to efficiently dispatch officers for emergencies and investigations.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of social media platform in law enforcement. Social media is increasingly being used by law enforcement to fight Internet related crimes. Social media has become a tool to help solve crimes happening on the street and behind closed doors within a community.

According to the report, one driver in the market is surging demand for effective communication in law enforcement. Effective communication is becoming more and more essential for law enforcement professionals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high implementation and maintenance price. The high price of deploying the on-premises law enforcement software is one of the major challenges in the market for the small-sized law enforcement agencies.

Key vendors:

Abbott Informatics

DFLABS

IBM

IntelliChoice

Motorola Solutions

Wynyard Group

Other prominent vendors:



911 Tech

Alert Public Safety Solutions

Blackthorn GRC

CODY Systems

Competitive Edge Software

Computer Information Systems

Crimestar Corporation

CSE

DataDriven

Digital Design Group

Diverse Computing

Envisage Technologies

ESRI

Harris Systems USA

Larimore Associates

Numerica Corporation

PTS Solutions

Saltus Technologies

SysTools Software

Zuercher Technologies



