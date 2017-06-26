sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 14:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Adoption of Social Media Platform in Law Enforcement - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global law enforcement software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global law enforcement software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations of law enforcement software. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

Law enforcement software helps to generate actionable insights that can help reduce crime and improve public safety. The software integrates analysis, lead generation, and communication technologies to provide a complete view of the data for law enforcement and partner agencies. Law enforcement agencies require software solutions to manage data on criminal activities and to efficiently dispatch officers for emergencies and investigations.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of social media platform in law enforcement. Social media is increasingly being used by law enforcement to fight Internet related crimes. Social media has become a tool to help solve crimes happening on the street and behind closed doors within a community.

According to the report, one driver in the market is surging demand for effective communication in law enforcement. Effective communication is becoming more and more essential for law enforcement professionals.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high implementation and maintenance price. The high price of deploying the on-premises law enforcement software is one of the major challenges in the market for the small-sized law enforcement agencies.

Key vendors:




  • Abbott Informatics
  • DFLABS
  • IBM
  • IntelliChoice
  • Motorola Solutions
  • Wynyard Group

Other prominent vendors:

  • 911 Tech
  • Alert Public Safety Solutions
  • Blackthorn GRC
  • CODY Systems
  • Competitive Edge Software
  • Computer Information Systems
  • Crimestar Corporation
  • CSE
  • DataDriven
  • Digital Design Group
  • Diverse Computing
  • Envisage Technologies
  • ESRI
  • Harris Systems USA
  • Larimore Associates
  • Numerica Corporation
  • PTS Solutions
  • Saltus Technologies
  • SysTools Software
  • Zuercher Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by deployment model

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4t2ff2/global_law


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




