Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2017) - OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. (the "Company" or "Osprey") (TSXV: OS) is pleased to announce it has entered in to a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with John Logan Enterprises Ltd. ("Logan"), setting forth the terms under which Logan has agreed to grant Osprey an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest (subject to certain royalties) in 16 contiguous mining claims (256 hectares) hosting the past-producing Caribou Gold Property (the "Caribou Property") located 80 km northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia (see accompanying map for specific property location and details). The LOI is subject to due diligence, definitive documentation governing the Option, and regulatory approval.

Company President Cooper Quinn said, "The proposed Caribou acquisition continues Osprey's strategy of adding projects in Nova Scotia's high-grade gold camps with outstanding exploration potential based on specific geological or structural attributes. A recent due diligence site visit, and historic reports, show there appear to be large areas of favorable Halifax Group argillites that will be explored for zones of disseminated gold. Argillites are the primary host for disseminated gold grades that, along with higher grade quartz veins create zones of gold mineralization broad enough to allow for open pit extraction at the region's Atlantic Gold's Moose River Consolidated ("MRC") project. The MRC processing facility and Touquoy resource are located approximately 13 kilometers by existing roads south of the Caribou Project. Disseminated gold potential will be investigated in addition to the known high-grade veins that were mined in the past plus more recently discovered zones of high grade gold in quartz stock works."

About the Caribou Property

Strategically located, 8 kilometers north of Atlantic Gold's Touquoy Mine and Moose River Consolidated mill site and completely surrounded by Atlantic Gold claimholdings (see Figure 1 below);

Historic drill results in stockwork zones include 11.2 metres grading 10.86 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold in Hole CM-98-01 and 9.8 metres grading 12.2 g/t gold in Hole SB-88-11;

Project area includes broad areas of Halifax Group argillites, a favored host rock for disseminated gold and which at the Caribou Project are largely unexplored;

Reported past production of over 100,000 gold ounces between 1869 and 1955, as reported in a historical technical report prepared for Scorpio Gold Corporation by Guy Mac Gillivray, P.Geo. of W.G. Shaw and Associates Limited in a report dated October 8, 2008 (the "Historical Report");

An inferred historic resource of 94,763 ounces of gold in 350,305 tonnes grading 8.81 g/t gold, uncut (the "Historic Estimate"); and

Using a grade cap for gold of 47.0 g/t (to compensate for nugget effect) the Historical Estimate for the Caribou Gold Property is 350,305 tonnes grading 5.83 g/t gold, or 67,425 ounces of gold;

The reader is cautioned that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this Historical Estimate as current resources and Osprey is not treating this Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. While this estimate was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the "Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Definition Guidelines" in effect at the time, there is no guarantee that it would be consistent with current standards and it should not be regarded as consistent with current standards. The Historical Estimate is relevant to obtain a reference to mineral potential present on the property. The Company has not undertaken any verification of the historical data upon which the historical estimates are based on.