Dame Shirley Bassey Honoured with Style Hall of Fame at Inaugural Jersey Style Awards

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Winners of the inaugural Jersey Style Awards in association with Chopard were revealed at a glittering red carpet gala on Saturday in the Channel Islands. A high profile list of honouree's including Dame Shirley Bassey who was inducted into the 'Style Hall of Fame', designer Julien Macdonald OBE who was the recipient of 'Designer of the Year', 'Beachwear Designer of the Year' went to Melissa Odabash and supermodel Jacey Elthalion claimed 'Style Icon'. Local property tycoon Sir David Kirch who has given away £100m to charity was honoured as 'Philanthropist of the Year'. Eleven local businesses across tourism, culture, arts and retail were also honoured at the prestigious ceremony.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527597/Jersey_Style_Awards.jpg )



The event's theme was to celebrate and honour the island's wealth of culinary, art, retail, leisure, style and heritage organisations from the people who shape its character, personality and individuality as one of the best kept secrets in the British Isles.

Dame Shirley Bassey and the celebrities arrived on island courtesy of Gama Aviation who flew in the stars from London on. a private jet for the red carpet extravaganza with Porsche Centre Jersey providing the cars. Other local partners included Visit Jersey, Locate Jersey, Economic Development Tourism Sport and Culture Department, Genuine Jersey, Fine and Country Jersey, Champagne Devaux, Dunell's Premier Wines, Dewars, Lanique and Mark Howe Flowers.

The event was supported by headline partner, the Swiss jeweller and watchmaker Chopard and Hettich Jewellers, who showcased their most famous collections in an elegant floral pop up exhibition designed by local creative Mark Howe.

A surprise performance came from multi award winning singer/songwriter Professor Green, who performed a set to the international audience at the official after party.

Deputy Murray Norton, Assistant Minister, Government of Jersey said; "This event has been an incredible platform to showcase the best of what Jersey has to offer on a cultural, artistic and stylish level. We are so honoured to have such esteemed guests on our shores and I think the winners showcase that Jersey can indeed punch above its weight globally in delivering first class cuisine, visitor and cultural attractions and luxury adventure."

Other glamorous guests included singer Tallia Storm, Betty Bachz, host and top model Christian Arno and an abundance of industry leaders.

LIVE FOOTAGE - DAME SHIRLEY BASSEY WOWS CHOPARD GALA WITH IMPROMPTU A CAPPELLA:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sd9IPOJkH9A&feature=youtu.be

Contacts: Emma Aitkenhead +44(0)1236-826-5555, emma@hartmannmedia.co.uk