SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- InsideSales.com, the world's leading developer of AI-powered sales acceleration technology, announced the addition of Predictive Contactability to its industry-leading Playbooks platform. This new feature enables sales professionals to target and contact high quality prospects more efficiently in order to spend more time focusing on selling.

A significant challenge confronting sales reps is the drain on productivity, engagement and revenue created by reliance on inactive phone numbers and email addresses. Predictive Contactability within Playbooks addresses this problem directly by dramatically increasing the probability of reaching a prospect via the highest quality contact point.

"The most accurate sales acceleration technology is of little use if sales pros cannot successfully make contact to begin with," said Steve Brain, chief technology officer at InsideSales. "Predictive Contractibility is another example of the unmatched power of Neuralytics to accurately anticipate the best way to bring seller and prospect together."

When a prospect has multiple phone numbers or email addresses, Playbooks will now automatically select the most predictably reliable contact point by utilizing InsideSales.com's own self-learning AI-powered Neuralytics technology. In addition to ranking phone numbers and email addresses, Playbooks also now informs reps of the quality of the contact data they have for a given prospect.

"Predictive Contactability is the latest of many Playbooks features underscoring our unrivaled capacity to solve the biggest problem in business, namely, how to sell more and do it faster," said Dave Elkington, company founder and CEO. "Playbooks clears the way for sales teams to get the best qualified prospects on the other end of the line and into the sales funnel."

About InsideSales.com

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

