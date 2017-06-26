SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - Once again analysts are talking about this British Columbia mining company that just announced its first gold pour.

Company included in article: Pretium Resources Inc.

In a June 21 press release, Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG) (NYSE: PVG), announced its 100% owned Brucejack Mine had its first gold pour and "that the flotation and gravity circuits are now operational. In addition, gold-silver flotation concentrate is being produced and bagged, with initial shipments scheduled."

In a June 21 report, BMO Capital's Andrew Kaip followed up on his May 1 report by explaining that "the focus for PVG now turns towards the ramp-up to commercial production. We currently model commercial production at the end of Q3/17, but note that following the announcement, PVG could declare commercial production earlier than expected."

Eric Zaunscherb, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, stated in a June 21 report that the gold pour "is a major milestone for the company as it has been working diligently to bring the project into commercial production, a declaration expected in the back half of this year."

