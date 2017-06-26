Frost & Sullivan Acknowledges Inova Semiconductor's Commitment to Providing the Best Ambient Lighting Solutions to the Automotive Industry

The smart LED driver from Inova provides sophisticated calibration features helps create unique lighting signatures, enable users to change the color of illumination, and employ dynamic lighting effects at no additional costs

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the automotive ambient lighting LED controller IC industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Inova Semiconductors with the 2017 European Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership. Inova's Automotive Pixel Link (APIX) platform has proven extremely popular among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier I suppliers for meeting their demand for high-resolution in-car video applications. Collaborating with Dominant Opto Technologies, NXP, TE Connectivity, and Pforzheim University, Inova developed an all-new in-car light emitting diode (LED) lighting system that drives down costs, simplifies control, and expands the functionality of LED lighting and display solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525410/Inova_Semiconductors_Award.jpg

Inova's expertise in the APIX communications standard has enabled it to build an efficientcommunications protocol with only 2 Mbps that allows each of up to 4.096 LEDs in a string to be individually addressed. In the latest APIX3 products, this technology is capable of offering data transmission at speeds of up to 12 Gbps for transmitting uncompressed videos to displays. The high-performing system has found enthusiastic acceptance among numerous premium car manufacturers, such as BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Bentley, Rolls Royce, as well as Alfa Romeo.

"In its in-car lighting solution, a tiny controller is built into the LED package along with the red, green, and blue (RGB) LED and uses a daisy-chain. This makes it theoretically possible to create an LED strip containing 4,096 LEDs," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Kamalesh Mohanarangam. "Inova expects that a string of up to 30 LEDs will meet customers' requirements, but the next generation of ambient lighting systems will have RGB LEDs, and the same LEDs will be used to produce different colors."

The smart LED driver from Inova boasts sophisticated calibration features that ensure that every LED will render the same color and brightness over the full temperature range. Additionally, a bidirectional communication system allows the OEMs to address each LED separately and analyze the diagnostic data of individual LEDs.

By partnering with other value chain participants, Inova has managed to leverage the strengths of these individual partners. For instance, for creating a new-age, in-vehicle LED lighting system:

Inova provides the chips

NXP delivers the microcontroller and software for the ambient lighting solution

Dominant Opto Technologies builds RGB LEDs with Inova's controllers

TE Connectivity acts as the system integrator

LucieLabs, an Internet of Things start-up from France , provides the application software that will allow users to create unique lighting effects for the car simply over a smartphone

"Going forward, the luxury segment cars are expected to feature up to 300 LEDs in ambient lighting and the system must be equipped with diagnostic functionalities to ensure compliance with safety requirements," noted Kamalesh Mohanarangam. "Also, the three RGB LEDs of the module will form a 'pixel,' which, at 24-bit resolution, can be set to more than 16 million colors. With Inova's high-speed communication protocol, the lighting effect can be processed in true video speed, thus creating a new level of lighting displays in cars."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's inordinate focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and ultimately customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Inova Semiconductors

Inova Semiconductors is a fabless semiconductor company and the developer of APIX: a serial high speed Gigabit multichannel link for interconnecting displays, cameras and control units over a single cable. Inova specializes in developing state-of-the-art products for serial data communications, with a focus on the digital video and automotive markets. Based in Germany, Inova was founded in 1999. Today, APIX is used by ten of the leading automotive manufacturers and more than 30 OEMs and tier 1 suppliers. Inova developed the concept of the "Digital LED" and introduced it together with partners of the open alliance ISELED at the electronica exhibition in November 2016. For more information please visit http://www.inova-semiconductors.com.

Contact

Anja-Maria Hastenrath

P: +49 89 / 64913634-11

E: ah@embedded-pr.de

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

+1.210.477.8417

Claudia.Toscano@frost.com