Montag, 26.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 15:01
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Presentation

PR Newswire
London, June 26

26/06/2017

UK Mortgages Ltd

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey)

Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Ltd will be hosting a webinar onMonday 26th June 2017at2.30pm.

The webinar should last around 45 minutes, with the opportunity for questions afterwards.

If you wish to access the webinar, please email sales@twentyfouram.com and a member of the team will send further details.

A copy of the presentation is available at: https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/fund-literature/

or by clicking here

For further information, please contact:

TwentyFour Asset Management:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Numis Securities Limited:
Chris Gook +44 (0)20 7260 1000


© 2017 PR Newswire