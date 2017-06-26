UK Mortgages Ltd - Presentation

PR Newswire
London, June 26
UK Mortgages Ltd
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey)
Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Ltd will be hosting a webinar onMonday 26th June 2017at2.30pm.
The webinar should last around 45 minutes, with the opportunity for questions afterwards.
If you wish to access the webinar, please email sales@twentyfouram.com and a member of the team will send further details.
A copy of the presentation is available at: https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/fund-literature/
or by clicking here
For further information, please contact:
TwentyFour Asset Management:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Numis Securities Limited:
Chris Gook +44 (0)20 7260 1000