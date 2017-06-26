Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies 2017

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic)
As the precursor to autonomous vehicles, ADAS technologies are one of the fastest growing areas within the automotive industry. Who will succeed in this dynamic market and what are the prospects for other leading players? What is their respective revenue and market share by the end of 2017?
Visiongain assesses that the ADAS market will reach $32.9bn in 2017 We break down the most important sub-segments of the automotive industry but also the key player's market shares, revenues and characteristics that will make them lead the flourishing ADAS market.
Report Scope
• The Ranking of the 20 leading Suppliers of Automotive ADAS in 2017 by revenues ($ billion)
• Market Share allocation (%) in the Automotive ADAS Market 2017 for each one of the leading 20 ADAS companies
• Profiles and detailed analysis of the leading 20 companies within the Automotive ADAS market for 2017 comprising:
• Analysis of their role in the Automotive ADAS market including the analysis of the performance of the segment related to ADAS.
• Overview of their Automotive ADAS portfolio
• Company financials (Group Revenues, Profits) and segmentation by Product or Business Segment;
• Analysis of market share (% share) and revenue ($m) in the ADAS Market:
- Aisin Seiki Co
- Autoliv AB
- Bosch Group
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive Company
- Denso Corporation
- Freescale Semiconductor Inc
- Gentex Corporation
- Harman International
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co
- Hyundai Mobis
- Magna International Inc
- Mobileye N.V
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Takata Corporation
- Texas Instruments
- TRW Automotive
- Valeo SA
• Examination of the Status of the Automotive ADAS Market in 2017 including:
• Analysis of the Composition of the Top 20 Ranking in the ADAS Market 2017 with regards to the Shares of the Leading 20
• Overview of the most notable M&A activity within the Automotive ADAS Market;
• Analysis of the Market Value ($bn) of the ADAS Market in 2017 and the current market drivers and restraints;
• Analysis of the Status of the Automotive ADAS Sensors in 2017 comprising:
• Overview of the ADAS Sensors utilised in each one of the ADAS End-User Application;
• Assessment of theSales volume (Million Units)of ADAS Sensors in 2017 by Sensor Type:
- LIDAR
- IR
- SRR-MRR
- LRR
- Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC)
- Ultrasonic
• Presentation of theMarket Value ($bn)of the ADAS Sensors in 2017 coupled with their Average Pricing Assumption ($)
• Segmentation of the ADAS Market in 2017:
• Market Value ($bn) of each one of the 14 individual ADASSubmarkets(End-User Applications together with their Shares in the Market;
• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
• Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)
• Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
• Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)
• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
• Heads-Up Display (HUD)
• Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)
• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
• Night Vision System (NVS)
• Parking Assistance (PA)
• Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)
• Road Sign Recognition (RSR)
• Surround View Cameras (SVC)
• Conclusions & recommendations
Who should read this report?
• Automotive OEMs'
• Sensor manufacturers
• Component suppliers
• Semiconductor specialists
• R&D staff
• Software developers
• Technologists
• CEO's
• COO's
• CIO's
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the automotive ADAS market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Companies Mentioned
Adasens Automotive GmbH
Aimotive
Aisin Seiki Co
Alcatel-Lucent
Ambarella
Apple
ASL Vision
Audi
Audi Electronics Venture.
Autoliv AB
Baidu
Bittium Corporation
BlackRock
BMW
Borgwarner Inc
Bosch Group
Chrysler
Cisco Systems
CLD Limited
Continental AG
Continental Automotive Group
Control-Tec
Daimler AG
Delphi
Delphi Automotive
Denso Corporation
e.solutions
Elektrobit automotive GmbH
Faurecia
FAW Group
Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A.
Ficosa International S.A.
Fidelity Investments
Ford Motor Company
Freescale
Fuji
Fujitsu
GAC Group
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
General Motors
Gentex Corporation
Gestamp Automoción
GETRAG
GM
Goldman Sachs
IBM
Green Hills Software
Hafei Motor
Harman International
Hawtai
Hella Corporate Center USA, Inc
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
HERE
Hitachi
Honda
Huawei
Hyundai Motor Company
Hyundai, KiA
Ibeo
Infineon Semiconductors AG
Intel Corporation
International Rectifier Corporation
Iteris Inc
JAC Motors
Kia Motors Corporation
Lexus
Luxoft
Magna International Inc
Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki
Mercedes-Benz
Meritor Inc.
Microsoft
Mitsubishi Electric
Mobileye N.V.
Motorola
Movimento
NEC
Nissan
Nokia
Nvidia
NXP Semiconductors
Omnivision
Omron
Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems
Panasonic Corporation
PLK Technologies
Porsche
PSA Peugeot Citroen
QNX
Qualcomm
Renault
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Ricardo plc
Robert Bosch GmbH
Saab
Samsung Electronics
Schrader international
Shanghai Automotive
Shanghai General Motors Company Ltd
Siemens Networks
SmarteyeAB
Sogefi Group
Ssangyong
ST Microelectronics
Subaru
Takata (Shanghai) Vehicle Safety Systems Technical Center Co. Ltd.
Takata (Tianjin) Automotive Components Co. Ltd
Takata Corporation
Tass International
Tata Motors
Tesla
Texas Instruments (TI)
ThyssenKrupp AG
Tognum AG
Tokai Rika
TomTom
Toshiba
Toyota Motor Corporation
TRW
TRW Automotive
TTTech Computertechnik
Valeo SA
Vector
Velodyne Inc
Volkswagen Group
Volvo
Voxx Electronics
VW Group
Wabco
ZENRIN
ZF
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Zukunft Ventures GmbH
