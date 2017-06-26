Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies 2017

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Suppliers of Sensors & Semiconductors to OEMs for ADAS Applications (ACC, AEB, AFL, BSM, DMS, FCW, HUD, ISA, LDW, NVS, PDS, PA, RSR, SVC) & Sensors (LIDAR, IR, SRR-MRR, LRR, Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC), Ultrasonic)

As the precursor to autonomous vehicles, ADAS technologies are one of the fastest growing areas within the automotive industry. Who will succeed in this dynamic market and what are the prospects for other leading players? What is their respective revenue and market share by the end of 2017?

Visiongain assesses that the ADAS market will reach $32.9bn in 2017 We break down the most important sub-segments of the automotive industry but also the key player's market shares, revenues and characteristics that will make them lead the flourishing ADAS market.

Report Scope

• The Ranking of the 20 leading Suppliers of Automotive ADAS in 2017 by revenues ($ billion)

• Market Share allocation (%) in the Automotive ADAS Market 2017 for each one of the leading 20 ADAS companies

• Profiles and detailed analysis of the leading 20 companies within the Automotive ADAS market for 2017 comprising:

• Analysis of their role in the Automotive ADAS market including the analysis of the performance of the segment related to ADAS.

• Overview of their Automotive ADAS portfolio

• Company financials (Group Revenues, Profits) and segmentation by Product or Business Segment;

• Analysis of market share (% share) and revenue ($m) in the ADAS Market:

- Aisin Seiki Co

- Autoliv AB

- Bosch Group

- Continental AG

- Delphi Automotive Company

- Denso Corporation

- Freescale Semiconductor Inc

- Gentex Corporation

- Harman International

- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

- Hyundai Mobis

- Magna International Inc

- Mobileye N.V

- NVIDIA Corporation

- Panasonic Corporation

- Renesas Electronics Corporation

- Takata Corporation

- Texas Instruments

- TRW Automotive

- Valeo SA

• Examination of the Status of the Automotive ADAS Market in 2017 including:

• Analysis of the Composition of the Top 20 Ranking in the ADAS Market 2017 with regards to the Shares of the Leading 20

• Overview of the most notable M&A activity within the Automotive ADAS Market;

• Analysis of the Market Value ($bn) of the ADAS Market in 2017 and the current market drivers and restraints;

• Analysis of the Status of the Automotive ADAS Sensors in 2017 comprising:

• Overview of the ADAS Sensors utilised in each one of the ADAS End-User Application;

• Assessment of theSales volume (Million Units)of ADAS Sensors in 2017 by Sensor Type:

- LIDAR

- IR

- SRR-MRR

- LRR

- Cameras (Stereo, Mono, RVC, SVC)

- Ultrasonic

• Presentation of theMarket Value ($bn)of the ADAS Sensors in 2017 coupled with their Average Pricing Assumption ($)

• Segmentation of the ADAS Market in 2017:

• Market Value ($bn) of each one of the 14 individual ADASSubmarkets(End-User Applications together with their Shares in the Market;

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)

• Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

• Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)

• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

• Heads-Up Display (HUD)

• Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

• Night Vision System (NVS)

• Parking Assistance (PA)

• Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

• Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

• Surround View Cameras (SVC)

• Conclusions & recommendations

Who should read this report?

• Automotive OEMs'

• Sensor manufacturers

• Component suppliers

• Semiconductor specialists

• R&D staff

• Software developers

• Technologists

• CEO's

• COO's

• CIO's

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

Companies Mentioned

Adasens Automotive GmbH

Aimotive

Aisin Seiki Co

Alcatel-Lucent

Ambarella

Apple

ASL Vision

Audi

Audi Electronics Venture.

Autoliv AB

Baidu

Bittium Corporation

BlackRock

BMW

Borgwarner Inc

Bosch Group

Chrysler

Cisco Systems

CLD Limited

Continental AG

Continental Automotive Group

Control-Tec

Daimler AG

Delphi

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

e.solutions

Elektrobit automotive GmbH

Faurecia

FAW Group

Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A.

Ficosa International S.A.

Fidelity Investments

Ford Motor Company

Freescale

Fuji

Fujitsu

GAC Group

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

General Motors

Gentex Corporation

Gestamp Automoción

GETRAG

GM

Goldman Sachs

Google

IBM

Green Hills Software

Hafei Motor

Harman International

Hawtai

Hella Corporate Center USA, Inc

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

HERE

Hitachi

Honda

Huawei

Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai, KiA

Ibeo

Infineon Semiconductors AG

Intel Corporation

International Rectifier Corporation

Iteris Inc

JAC Motors

Kia Motors Corporation

Lexus

Luxoft

Magna International Inc

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Meritor Inc.

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Mobileye N.V.

Motorola

Movimento

NEC

Nissan

Nokia

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors

Omnivision

Omron

Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems

Panasonic Corporation

PLK Technologies

Porsche

PSA Peugeot Citroen

QNX

Qualcomm

Renault

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Ricardo plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saab

Samsung Electronics

Schrader international

Shanghai Automotive

Shanghai General Motors Company Ltd

Siemens Networks

SmarteyeAB

Sogefi Group

Ssangyong

ST Microelectronics

Subaru

Takata (Shanghai) Vehicle Safety Systems Technical Center Co. Ltd.

Takata (Tianjin) Automotive Components Co. Ltd

Takata Corporation

Tass International

Tata Motors

Tesla

Texas Instruments (TI)

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tognum AG

Tokai Rika

TomTom

Toshiba

Toyota Motor Corporation

TRW

TRW Automotive

TTTech Computertechnik

Valeo SA

Vector

Velodyne Inc

Volkswagen Group

Volvo

Voxx Electronics

VW Group

Wabco

ZENRIN

ZF

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Zukunft Ventures GmbH

