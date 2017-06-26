SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry announced that it has won the 2017 Technology Innovation Awards from FTF for 'Best IBOR Solution'. 2017 marks the third year running that SimCorp has been recognized in this category.



SimCorp has always held the vision that a single integrated platform is the best way to unify what has historically been siloed operations between the front, middle and back offices. The foundation for this unification is the underlying IBOR - the single reliable source of truth and transparent view into what the firm owns, what the firm is worth and its exposure across the entire business. Thus, managers can gain much needed operational efficiency, make more informed business decisions and ultimately drive performance.



"We continue to see investment managers move away from best-of-breed systems towards integrated solutions as they come under pressure to drive growth while keeping a tight handle on costs. There is now a greater awareness of the direct impact infrastructure and technology underpinning operations has on alpha generation," said Klaus Holse, CEO of SimCorp. "It is a huge vote of confidence to have the buy side validate SimCorp's IBOR solution, and we are extremely proud to be recognized consistently as the best IBOR solution provider in this prestigious industry forum."



"Year after year, the FTF Awards become increasingly competitive and this year was no exception. We received twice as many nominations and twice as many voters as in 2016. Our industry is filled with impressive and dedicated people and companies who work tirelessly to move the industry forward with innovative, emerging and disruptive technology. We congratulate all who were nominated this year and we look forward to celebrating with the participating winners at The Dream Hotel on June 20th at our memorable awards gala," said Maureen Lowe, president and founder of Financial Technologies Forum, LLC.



About SimCorp SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.