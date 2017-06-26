Harboes Bryggeri A/S



Skælskør, 2017-06-26 14:56 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The annual general meeting of Harboes Bryggeri A/S will be held on Monday, 28 August 2017.



Proposals from shareholders for consideration at the general meering should be submitted in writing by 14 July 2017 at the latest to the Board of Directors of Harboes Bryggeri A/S, Spegerborgvej 34, 4230 Skælskør, Denmark or to rs@harboes.dk.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636376