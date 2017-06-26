Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 26/06/2017 / 20:38 UTC+8 *Press Release Jun 26th, 2017* *The Best Solutions for Harsh Environments - the Opening Ceremony of NSP's High Efficiency Solar Module FAB* Neo Solar Power Corporation ("NSP", or "the Company", publicly listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange, Ticker: 3576 TT), a world-class leading integrated PV solution provider with expertise in high conversion efficiency products and global solar system development capabilities in Hsinchu, Taiwan, today held the opening ceremony of its high-efficiency solar module FAB. In order to introduce the compatibility of NSP's product to various environments, the guests were also invited to attend the product launch of NSP's Glory BiFi module and to visit NSP's high-efficiency solar module capacity as well as the BiFi solar system installed on the rooftop of NSP's Head Quarter. The guests of honor to this ceremony include the representatives from Taiwan Government (such as the Director General of Hsinchu Science Park, the officers of Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection and the representatives of Hsinchu City Government), financial institutions (such as the Chairman of Bank of Taiwan, the Chairman of Mega International Commercial Bank, the Chairman of KGI Bank, the Chairman of Taiwan Cooperative Bank, the Chairman of First Bank, the President of Cathay United Bank, the President of Bank SinoPac and the Country Manager of ING Taiwan), and customers/vendors who have long-term relationships with NSP. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen also visited NSP and its high-efficiency solar module FAB after this ceremony. In responding to Taiwan government's renewable energy policy of reaching a target of 20GW solar installation by 2025, NSP, as a leading company in solar industry, builds the first custom-built and highly automatic module production line for Taiwan photovoltaic market in Hsinchu headquarter, providing the best solutions for Taiwan harsh environments, such as anti-typhoon, salt pan, and reservoir applications. "Due to external environmental factors such as rapidly changing solar market nowadays, frequent solar trade disputes around the globe, and ongoing challenges in multicrystalline solar cell overcapacity lead to slump in average selling price (ASP), which make business operation a challenge. However, these challenges will not slow down NSP's future development. Look into the future, NSP will continue to cooperate closely with outstanding supply chain partners and providing best photovoltaic solutions for Taiwan to support government's policy of promoting renewable energy and increasing domestic photovoltaic market demand. Today, the opening of this high efficiency solar module FAB is not only in responding to government's energy transition plan of becoming a nuclear-free homeland, but also shows that NSP will continue to invest in R&D, continue to deepen advanced technology development and continue to expand downstream solar system project business to achieve next operational performance peak" says Dr. Sam Hong, Chairman and CEO of NSP. *About Neo Solar Power Corporation (3576 TT) (NSP)* Founded in 2005 by Dr. Quincy Lin (former Senior VP of TSMC) and Dr. Sam Hong (former Director of ITRI Research Division), Neo Solar Power Corporation (NSP) is a leading manufacturer of high performance and high quality solar cells and modules. With core competitive advantages in quality, technology and customer service, NSP became the world's largest merchant solar cell manufacturer by volume in 2013. After selling DelSolar to NSP, Delta Electronics (2308, TT) became the biggest shareholder of NSP with a 19% holding. Leveraging current leading position in solar cell technology, NSP will further expand into the global solar systems businesses, aiming to become the leading solar system integrator in the world. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nsp.com *For further information, please contact:* Ms. Shirley Chen Investor Relations Dept. Phone: +886-3-578-0011 ext. 20626 Email: shirley.chen@nsp.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VKFCDDHKVE [1] Document title: The Best Solutions for Harsh Environments - the Opening Ceremony of NSP's High Efficiency Solar Module FAB 26/06/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=35b01b856b767390d5ce8b64945f9cd2&application_id=586361&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

