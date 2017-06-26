Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dry Eye, Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorders Drugs and Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs
The global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017-2027. The market is estimated at $23bn in 2016 and $28.1bn in 2021. In 2016, the retinal disorder drugs submarket held 40% of the share in this market.
Report Scope:
•Global Ophthalmic Drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecasts to 2027 for the global ophthalmic drugs marketby the leading submarkets:
- Retinal Disorder Drugs
- Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs
- Glaucoma Drugs
- Dry Eye Drugs
- Other Ophthalmic Drugs
• This report includes revenue forecasts to 2027 for the followingophthalmic drugs:
- Eylea
- Lucentis
- Avastin
- Visudyne
- Jetrea
- Pataday
- Vigamox
- Patanol
- TobraDex
- Cravit
- AzaSite
- Acular
- Lumigan and Ganfort
- Xalatan/Xalacom
- Travatan/Travatan Z and DuoTrav
- Alphagan/Alphagan P and Combigan
- Azopt
- Trusopt
- Zioptan
- Cosopt
- Tapros/Taflotan
- Restasis
- Refresh
- Hyalein
- Diquas
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for thesenational markets:
- The US
- Japan
- EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy
- Russia
- China
- India
- Brazil
- Rest of the World
• Our study provides aSWOT analysisanddiscusses Porter's Five Forcesanalysis that influence the global ophthalmic drugs market.
• Our report provides discussion on the ophthalmic drugs that are currently in thedevelopment pipeline.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the ophthalmic drugs industry:
- Novartis
- Regeneron
- Allergan
- Roche
- Valeant
- Santen
- Bayer
- Pfizer
- Senju
Companies Mentioned in the Report:
Acucela
Actavis
Advanced Cell Technologies
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerpio Therapeutics
Alcon
Alembic
Algeta
Alimera Sciences
Allegro
Allergan
Akorn
Amakem
Amgen
Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Apotex
Asahi Glass
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
Aventis
Barr Laboratories
Bausch & Lomb
Biocad
BioDiem
Biovail Corporation
BioXpress Therapeutics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Can-Fite BioPharma
Cipla
Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical
Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A
Chiron Corporation
Chugai Pharmaceutical
CIBA VISION
Colby Pharmaceuticals
Daiichi Sankyo
Eleven Biotherapeutics
Eli Lilly
ESBATech
EyeCyte
EyeGate
Eyetech Pharmaceuticals
ForeSight Biotherapeutics
ForSight VISION4
Fougera Pharmaceuticals
Gene Signal
Genentech
GlaxoSmithKline
Hospira
iCo Therapeutics
Icon Bioscience
InSite Vision
Inspire Pharmaceuticals
Instituto Terapeutico Delta Ltda
Jenapharm
Johnson & Johnson
Kala Pharmaceuticals
KalVista
Kestrel Ophthalmics
Kyorin Pharmaceutical
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
LEO Pharma
Lpath
MacuCLEAR
MacuSight
MAP Pharmaceuticals
MEAgate International FZLLC
Meda
Merck & Co. (Merck)
MerLion
Molecular Partners
MSD K.K.
Neurim Pharmaceuticals
Neurotech
NovaBay
Novagali
Novartis
Novel Labs Inc
OHR Pharmaceutical
Omeros
OphthaliX
Ophthotech
PanOptica
Patheon Pharmaceuticals
Par Pharmaceutical
Pfizer
Pharmacia
PreCision Dermatology
Procter & Gamble
pSivida
QLT
Quark Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron
Reckitt Benckiser
Roche
Roche Consumer Health
R-Tech Ueno
RXi Pharmaceuticals
Salix
Sanofi
Sandoz
Santaris Pharma
Santen
Schering AG
Seikagaku
Senju
Servier
Shire
SkinMedica
Sobi
Stelgerwald
Spark Therapeutics
Takeda
ThromboGenics
Upjohn
UV North America
Valeant
Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Ventana Medical Systems
Warburg Pincus LLC
Watson
Wockhardt
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals
Zach System Spa
