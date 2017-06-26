Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dry Eye, Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorders Drugs and Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs

The global ophthalmic drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017-2027. The market is estimated at $23bn in 2016 and $28.1bn in 2021. In 2016, the retinal disorder drugs submarket held 40% of the share in this market.

Report Scope:

•Global Ophthalmic Drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecasts to 2027 for the global ophthalmic drugs marketby the leading submarkets:

- Retinal Disorder Drugs

- Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs

- Glaucoma Drugs

- Dry Eye Drugs

- Other Ophthalmic Drugs

• This report includes revenue forecasts to 2027 for the followingophthalmic drugs:

- Eylea

- Lucentis

- Avastin

- Visudyne

- Jetrea

- Pataday

- Vigamox

- Patanol

- TobraDex

- Cravit

- AzaSite

- Acular

- Lumigan and Ganfort

- Xalatan/Xalacom

- Travatan/Travatan Z and DuoTrav

- Alphagan/Alphagan P and Combigan

- Azopt

- Trusopt

- Zioptan

- Cosopt

- Tapros/Taflotan

- Restasis

- Refresh

- Hyalein

- Diquas

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for thesenational markets:

- The US

- Japan

- EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy

- Russia

- China

- India

- Brazil

- Rest of the World

• Our study provides aSWOT analysisanddiscusses Porter's Five Forcesanalysis that influence the global ophthalmic drugs market.

• Our report provides discussion on the ophthalmic drugs that are currently in thedevelopment pipeline.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the ophthalmic drugs industry:

- Novartis

- Regeneron

- Allergan

- Roche

- Valeant

- Santen

- Bayer

- Pfizer

- Senju

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Acucela

Actavis

Advanced Cell Technologies

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Therapeutics

Alcon

Alembic

Algeta

Alimera Sciences

Allegro

Allergan

Akorn

Amakem

Amgen

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Apotex

Asahi Glass

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Aventis

Barr Laboratories

Bausch & Lomb

Biocad

BioDiem

Biovail Corporation

BioXpress Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Can-Fite BioPharma

Cipla

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

Chiron Corporation

Chugai Pharmaceutical

CIBA VISION

Colby Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eli Lilly

ESBATech

EyeCyte

EyeGate

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals

ForeSight Biotherapeutics

ForSight VISION4

Fougera Pharmaceuticals

Gene Signal

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Hospira

iCo Therapeutics

Icon Bioscience

InSite Vision

Inspire Pharmaceuticals

Instituto Terapeutico Delta Ltda

Jenapharm

Johnson & Johnson

Kala Pharmaceuticals

KalVista

Kestrel Ophthalmics

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

LEO Pharma

Lpath

MacuCLEAR

MacuSight

MAP Pharmaceuticals

MEAgate International FZLLC

Meda

Merck & Co. (Merck)

MerLion

Molecular Partners

MSD K.K.

Neurim Pharmaceuticals

Neurotech

NovaBay

Novagali

Novartis

Novel Labs Inc

OHR Pharmaceutical

Omeros

OphthaliX

Ophthotech

PanOptica

Patheon Pharmaceuticals

Par Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Pharmacia

PreCision Dermatology

Procter & Gamble

pSivida

QLT

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron

Reckitt Benckiser

Roche

Roche Consumer Health

R-Tech Ueno

RXi Pharmaceuticals

Salix

Sanofi

Sandoz

Santaris Pharma

Santen

Schering AG

Seikagaku

Senju

Servier

Shire

SkinMedica

Sobi

Stelgerwald

Spark Therapeutics

Takeda

ThromboGenics

Upjohn

UV North America

Valeant

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Ventana Medical Systems

Warburg Pincus LLC

Watson

Wockhardt

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals

Zach System Spa

