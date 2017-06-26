Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Crane Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2025 - Advancements in Technologies are Expected to Fuel Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Crane Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global rubber-tired gantry (RTG) crane market is expected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2025. Advancements in technologies, such as Active Load System (ALS), are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. RTGs equipped with ALS technology help in increasing the stability of the container during transportation.



The increasing seaborne trade due to rapid industrialization has led to the development of port infrastructure across the globe. The growth in seaborne trade can be attributed to the increasing population, especially in developing regions. Moreover, flexible taxation across various regions for the import of goods has led to an increase in incoming container traffic. This stimulates the implementation of robust container handling equipment such as RTGs.



The recent advancements in the technology have helped in increasing the efficiency of cranes during loading and unloading of the container from the ship. Cranes are being remotely controlled through a wireless medium established at a common control center that enhances driver safety and operational convenience.



The growth in vessel size due to increase in global trade has stimulated the usage of RTGs in various ports for improving container handling capacity. The equipment operates with fewer performance deviations and carries out container stacking in lower number of moves, thereby saves fuel and time of operation.



