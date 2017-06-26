Smart Gas Metering Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By Technology (AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), AMR (Automatic Meter Reading)) plus Leading Players and Regional Market

The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Smart Gas Metering market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $4.55bn in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



TheSmart Gas Metering Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 160 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 144 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Smart Gas Metering market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 160 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Smart Gas Metering market.

• Global Smart Gas Metering market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027

• Smart Gas Metering submarket forecasts from 2017-2027:

• AMI submarket 2017- 2027

• AMR submarket 2017- 2027

• Regional Smart Gas Metering market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Smart Gas Metering country level analysis for:

• U.S. submarket 2017-2027

• Canada submarket 2017-2027

• UK submarket 2017-2027

• Sweden submarket 2017-2027

• Germany submarket 2017-2027

• Japan submarket 2017-2027

• China submarket 2017-2027

• South Korea submarket 2017-2027

• UAE submarket 2017-2027

• South Africa submarket 2017-2027

• Brazil submarket 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe submarket 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia-Pacific submarket 2017-2027

• Rest of MEA submarket 2017-2027

• Rest of Latin America submarket 2017-2027

• Company profiles for the leading 10 Smart Gas Metering companies:

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Iskraemeco

Apator Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Osaki Group

Kronhe Group

Xylem

Centrica plc

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone with interest in the Smart Gas Metering market

• Oil & gas operators

• Commodity traders

• Investment managers

• Arbitrage companies and divisions

• Energy price reporting companies

• Energy company managers

• Energy consultants

• Oil and gas company executives and analysts

• Heads of strategic development

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Market analysts,

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Smart Gas Metering market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today theSmart Gas Metering Market Forecast 2017-2027: By Technology (AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), AMR (Automatic Meter Reading)) Plus Leading Players and Regional Market. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1906/Smart-Gas-Metering-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA)

ADD Grup

Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL)

Aidon

Alliander

Apator Group

Bayard Capital

British Gas Company

C3 Energy

Cellnet Technologies

Centrica plc

Circutor

Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)

Corinex

DELTA Netwerkbedrijf

Diehl Metering

Digital Grid Solutions GmbH (DGS)

Echelon Corporation

EDMI

Elgama Elektronika

Elsewedy Electric

Elster Group

eMeter

EMH Metering

Energie Thun AG

Energomera

Enermet Group

Enexis

Enoro

Ferranti Computer Systems

Flonidan A/S

Gas Natural Fenosa

General Electric

Hager

Holley Metering Limited

Honeywell International

Hunt Technologies

Hydro One

Iskraemeco

Itron Inc.

Japan Utility Telemetering Association (JUTA)

Kaifa Technology

Kamstrup

Korean Electric Power Company (KEPCO)

Kronhe Group

Landis+Gyr AG

Linyang Electronics

Netinium

Ormazabal

Osaki Group

Remote Energy Monitoring

Sagemcom

Sanxing Electric

Secure Meters

Sensus Worldwide Limited

Siemens

Silver Spring Networks

Smart Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)

Toshiba Corporation

Trilliant

VIKO

Wasion

Xemex

Xtensible Solutions, Inc.

Xylem

Zhejiang Echelon-Holley Technology Co. Ltd.

ZPA Smart Energy

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com