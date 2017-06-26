LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
By Technology (AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), AMR (Automatic Meter Reading)) plus Leading Players and Regional Market
The latest research report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Smart Gas Metering market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $4.55bn in 2017.
Smart Gas Metering Market Forecast 2017-2027
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 160 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Smart Gas Metering market.
• Global Smart Gas Metering market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027
• Smart Gas Metering submarket forecasts from 2017-2027:
• AMI submarket 2017- 2027
• AMR submarket 2017- 2027
• Regional Smart Gas Metering market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
• Smart Gas Metering country level analysis for:
• U.S. submarket 2017-2027
• Canada submarket 2017-2027
• UK submarket 2017-2027
• Sweden submarket 2017-2027
• Germany submarket 2017-2027
• Japan submarket 2017-2027
• China submarket 2017-2027
• South Korea submarket 2017-2027
• UAE submarket 2017-2027
• South Africa submarket 2017-2027
• Brazil submarket 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe submarket 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia-Pacific submarket 2017-2027
• Rest of MEA submarket 2017-2027
• Rest of Latin America submarket 2017-2027
• Company profiles for the leading 10 Smart Gas Metering companies:
Itron Inc.
Landis+Gyr AG
Iskraemeco
Apator Group
Honeywell International Inc.
Echelon Corporation
Osaki Group
Kronhe Group
Xylem
Centrica plc
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Who should read this report?
• Anyone with interest in the Smart Gas Metering market
• Oil & gas operators
• Commodity traders
• Investment managers
• Arbitrage companies and divisions
• Energy price reporting companies
• Energy company managers
• Energy consultants
• Oil and gas company executives and analysts
• Heads of strategic development
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Market analysts,
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Smart Gas Metering market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
