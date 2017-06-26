Purging Compound Market Worth 586.3 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Purging Compound Market by Type (Mechanical, Chemical/Foaming, and Liquid Purging), Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Blow Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 586.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 87 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Purging Compound Market"

The ability of purging compounds to reduce downtime of machines, lower their cleaning costs, and reduce wastage of raw materials is expected to fuel the growth of the purging compound market during the forecast period.

The mechanical purging segment estimated to lead the purging compound market in 2017

By type, the mechanical purging segment is estimated to account for a major share of the purging compound market in 2017. This share is mainly attributed to the large base of plastic processing plants in the North American region. Also, mechanical purging compounds are safe to use and highly effective in the removal of polymer residue by using abrasives or high viscosity plastics to mechanically scrub the contaminants from barrels and screws.

The extrusion process segment expected to lead the purging compound market by 2022

By process, the extrusion segment is estimated to account for a major share of the purging compound market in 2017. In the extrusion process, there is a high demand for purging compound due to the benefits associated with it, such as faster color and material changes, and easy removal of carbon.

The North American region is expected to lead the global purging compound market during the forecast period

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Purging Compound Market in 2017, and the U.S. is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017. This share is mainly attributed to the large base of plastic processing plants in the North American region. Also, the high demand for plastics processing machinery is anticipated to drive the growth of the purging compound market in North America.

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Chem-Trend (China), Purgex (U.S.), Dyna-Purge (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), VELOX GmbH (Germany), E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), CALSAK Corporation (U.S.), Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives (U.S.), Magna Purge (U.S.), and RapidPurge (U.S.) are some of the key players in the global purging compound market.

