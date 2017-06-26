LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Added to the Russell Microcap(R) Index

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index, effective as of the close of the market on Friday, June 23, 2017, following Russell's annual reconstitution of its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index is based on market capitalization and means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes. Russell determines membership for its equity indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. The Russell Microcap Index represents 2,000 small cap and microcap stocks and captures the smallest 1,000 companies in the Russell 2000, in addition to 1,000 smaller U.S.-based listed stocks. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

"This is an important milestone for LightPath Technologies," said Chief Executive Officer Jim Gaynor. "The addition to the Russell Microcap Index reflects the increase in our market value and will help to enhance awareness in the investment community of the progress we are making as a leading provider of advanced optical and infrared technologies."

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM® lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in New York, Latvia, and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary ISP Optics Corporation manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand our presence in certain markets, future sales growth, continuing reductions in cash usage and implementation of new distribution channels. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Jim Gaynor, President & CEO

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-382-4003

jgaynor@lightpath.com

Web: www.lightpath.com

Dorothy Cipolla, CFO

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-382-4003 x305

dcipolla@lightpath.com

Web: www.lightpath.com

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Tel: 512-551-9296

jdarrow@darrowir.com

Web: www.darrowir.com

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.