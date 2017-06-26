The Taiwanese solar cell specialist has opened the country's first automated high-efficiency module production facility at Hsinchu. NSP will produce its new Glory BiFi module at the site.

Taiwan's Neo Solar Power (NSP), a leading producer of solar cells and modules, has formally opened its new high-efficiency solar module fab at the site of its HQ in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in what is the nation's first fully-automated facility of this kind.

The 200 MWp facility will produce NSP's new Glory BiFi module, which the company claims has been developed to perform optimally in harsh climatic environments, including high temperatures and in areas prone to salt mists and typhoons. The modules will be made exclusively for the domestic market.

