

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Osiris Therapeutics Inc. announced that it appointed Linda Palczuk, age 55, to serve as President and CEO, effective July 10, 2017. She will stand for election to the Board of Directors at the next shareholder meeting.



Palczuk had an extensive and successful 30 year career with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and its legacy companies, serving in senior level commercial and general management roles, including Vice President, Mature Brands and Vice President Global Commercial Excellence, Vice President Sales & Marketing, and Vice President Sales. Afterward Ms. Palczuk was an independent consultant providing business expertise within the pharmaceutical sector.



The company noted that David Dresner is no longer the Interim President & CEO, effective June 21, 2017. Until Ms. Palczuk's arrival Jason Keefer the VP of Marketing for Osiris shall become the Interim President & CEO.



