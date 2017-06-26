Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec refinances EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 JUNE 2017 AT 4:30 PM (EEST)

Cargotec refinances EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility

Cargotec Corporation entered into an EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of its six relationship banks on 26th June. The facility carries a tenor of five years including two one-year extension options. The purpose of this facility is to refinance the existing EUR 300 million multicurrency revolving credit facility, maturing in January 2019. With this facility, Cargotec strengthens its long-term liquidity and takes advantage of the favourable market conditions.

The facility was coordinated by SEB and the Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are Citi, Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, OP Corporate Bank, SEB (Facility Agent) and Standard Chartered Bank.

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Reijonen, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 20 777 4148

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

