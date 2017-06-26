

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Monday said it has entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement with the parent Sinovac (Cayman) Limited and Sinovac Amalgamation Sub Limited to be acquired by Parent in a transaction valued at approximately $401.8 million.



Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, Parent will acquire Sinovac Biotech for cash consideration equal to $7.00 per common share. This represents a premium of 32.1 percent and 30 percent, respectively, over the Company's 30- and 60-trading day volume-weighted average price.



