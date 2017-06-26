

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Donald Trump administration has broken decades-long White House tradition of celebrating Ramadan with Iftar dinner.



The first presidential Iftar dinner, a meal on Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is said to have been hosted by Thomas Jefferson in 1805.



The tradition was restarted in the modern era by Hillary Clinton, who hosted about 150 people for a reception when she was First Lady in 1996.



It has been a regular annual White House event since 1999 and the Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama administrations invited legislators, diplomats and leaders within the US Muslim community for the sunset dinner.



This year, President Donald Trump confined his Ramadan gesture to issuing a statement, which read: 'On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.'



He noted that as Muslims in the United States and around the world commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbors and breaking bread with people from all walks of life.



'During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honour these values'.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly rejected a recommendation by the State Department's office of religion and global affairs to host an Iftar reception, issued a brief statement of Ramadan greetings.



The President, who ordered US entry ban on citizens from six Muslim majority countries, had once called for surveillance of US mosques.



At the same time, he had made it clear that he is not anti-Islamic, but against propagating terrorism in the name of Islam, which poses a potential threat to the United States.



