LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. The Marijuana Legalization Company (OTCQB: FRLF) announces that its application to uplist Freedom Leaf's stock to the OTCQB Venture Market trading platform has been approved and is effective today.

"We are very proud that our uplisting to the OTC Quote Board has been approved," said Clifford J. Perry, Freedom Leaf, Inc. President and CEO.

"This achievement is an integral part of our business plan and reflects our ongoing commitment to building a solid and profitable Company that delivers long term shareholder value. We believe that trading on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, broaden and diversify our investor base, and increase the liquidity of our common stock."

Freedom Leaf shares are also DTC electronic (DWAC/FAST/DRS) eligible, and can be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors globally, which is important to Freedom Leaf shareholders, as their company becomes more involved internationally.

See: http://www.dtcc.com/matching-settlement-and-asset-services/securities-processing/deposit-withdrawal-at-custodian

For example, Freedom Leaf recently acquired LaMarihuana.com, the global Spanish Speaking community's leading cannabis portal. There are over 500 million Spanish speakers around the world.

LaMarihuana was founded in 2001 and currently has more than 1.6 million page visits monthly. We have been told that it is the most visited Cannabis portal worldwide by the Spanish-speaking community. LaMarihuana also has more than 1.2 million Facebook fans.

Also, as part of the acquisition, Freedom Leaf acquired www.Marihuana-Medicinal.com, which is a popular and expansive Medical Cannabis information website in Spanish with over 122,000 page visits a month.

"The Freedom Leaf Network media platform will build our database," says Cliff Perry, "as we utilize our media platforms as a funnel that brings in international deal flow."

Freedom Leaf is constantly seeking new ventures that will increase our exposure in all aspects of the booming international Cannabis / Hemp markets and related industries. "Uplisting to the OTCQB coupled with our growth strategy will facilitate our ability to draw in new ventures for possible acquisition, acceleration and spin offs," stated Perry

Freedom Leaf targets acquisitions of high growth and niche companies. Our strategy is to identify select technology companies and companies that are involved in cannabis and industrial hemp genetics, intellectual property, bioscience, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical product development.

With $FRLF now uplisted to the OTCQB we can provide these companies with the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion; also an equity exit and liquidity strategy for Investors, Freedom Leaf provides a diversified lower risk to protect and safely enhance their investment by continually adding assets and holdings. Freedom Leaf, Inc. is led by a strong, talented collection of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

Freedom Leaf executives have recently completed trips to Canada, Spain, Israel, Germany, The Netherlands, as well as Florida, Texas and New York, advancing plans for domestic and international growth.

Perry explained, "These trips confirmed our view that there are major opportunities for Freedom Leaf outside of North America, even as we are expanding our US activities. Over the next few weeks, we will be announcing a number of important additions to our staffing and our strategic alliances abroad."

Recently, Freedom Leaf has reported major increases in revenue from sales and licensing:

Freedom Leaf, Inc. Files 8-K Announcing Agreement To License Its Brand Of Publications, Products And Services In The State Of Florida For $250,000 Licensing Fee

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) Makes Sharp Inroads To Increase Revenue Through Exclusive Distribution Contracts And Newly Developed Proprietary Skin Care And Breathable Vapor Product line.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

