Global $5.08 Billion Subsea Manifolds Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Subsea Manifolds Market Analysis By Application (Production, Injection), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global subsea manifolds market is expected to be valued at USD 5.08 billion by 2025

Increasing deepwater drilling activities and favorable revised offshore regulations have been a major factor driving the market growth.

Subsea manifolds are utilized to direct fracturing fluids to the wells and to extract the produced fluids from the well into the flow lines. Subsea manifolds are devised to withstand the harsh conditions in deepwater. These systems are customizable as per the type of the soil in the sea bed. The manifolds can be utilized for horizontal or vertical connections with the resource bed in deepwater. They have a highly customizable design and are able to connect to multiple wells at the same time.

Injection is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2016 to 2025, and thus be the fastest-growing segment in the application category. Injection manifolds can be customized to handle various types of fluids including, water-alternating-gas, gas, water, oil-based fluids, synthetic-based fluids, and foam-based fluids.

These manifolds are subjected to immense pressure in deepwater and need to be built to withstand the harsh operating conditions; which thus makes their manufacturing cost high. This factor is anticipated to positively drive the injection segment growth over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The global subsea manifolds demand was valued at USD 3.31 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025 Production emerged as the largest application segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue of USD 3.02 billion by 2025

by 2025 Injection is anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment over the next eight years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%

Global subsea manifolds demand in production application was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to witness steady growth over the next eight years

in 2016 and is anticipated to witness steady growth over the next eight years The U.S. subsea manifolds market in applications category was valued at USD 0.38 billion in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at USD 0.57 billion by 2025

in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at by 2025 The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness high growth at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2025. Increasing financial aid tax benefits and government initiatives to exploit hydrocarbon reserves sustainably in South Korea , China , and India , is expected to drive market penetration in this region over the next few years.

region is anticipated to witness high growth at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2025. Increasing financial aid tax benefits and government initiatives to exploit hydrocarbon reserves sustainably in , , and , is expected to drive market penetration in this region over the next few years. Major players in the industry include Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Halliburton, Archer Limited, and Baker Hughes. In order to expand their product portfolio and gain market share, these major players are often indulged in mergers, joint ventures, & acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Subsea Manifolds Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Subsea Manifolds Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Subsea Manifolds Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Company Profiles



Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton Company

Weatherford International Inc.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Aker Solutions ASA

FMC Technologies, Inc.

General Electric

Subsea 7 S.A.

OneSubsea

Trendsetter Engineering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvf93z/subsea_manifolds

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716