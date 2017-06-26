Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report 2017-2022

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts & Analysis by Type (Premium, Basic, Utility), by Device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) & by Region plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Ultra-Mobile Devices are one of the major dynamic growth markets within the wider computing devices market. This latest market report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers in depth analysis of the global Ultra-Mobile Devices market. Visiongain assesses that this market will achieve revenues of $36.5bn in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Now:With dwindling sales of desktop PC', and as consumers and business users increasingly live and work on the move away from their desks, ultra-mobile and powerful mobile devices are increasingly in demand. However, there is inevitably always a trade-off between price, weight, power and versatility. Increasingly though, high specification laptops and convertibles are able to compete with desktop PC's in terms of performance and functionality.

This is an example of the business-critical trend that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

How this report will benefit you:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 114 in-depth tables, charts and graphs- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 143 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global cyber market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope:

• Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecasts From 2017-2022

Ultra-Mobile Devices submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 By Type

• Premium Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Basic Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Utility Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

Ultra-Mobile Devices submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 By Device

• Tablet Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Laptop Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Convertible Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Detachable Market Forecast 2017-2022

Ultra-Mobile Devices submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 By Industry Vertical

• Healthcare Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• IT & Telecoms Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Retail Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Consumer Electronics Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Others Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

Regional Ultra-Mobile Devices market forecasts from 2017-2022 covering

North America Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• US Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Canada US Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Mexico Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

Asia-Pacific Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• China Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Japan Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• India Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Australia Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Rest of Asia Pacific Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

Europe Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Germany Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• UK Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• France Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Russia Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Rest of Europe Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

Rest of the World Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Latina America Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Middle East Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

• Africa Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022

Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Ultra-Mobile Devices markets from 2017-2022

Profiles of the leading 10 Ultra-Mobile Devices companies in 2017

• Apple Inc.

• Dell Technologies

• Google

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Intel Corporation

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony Corporation

• Xiaomi

Who should read this report?

• Ultra-Mobile Device manufacturers.

• Electronic component suppliers

• Software developers

• App developers

• Touchscreen specialists

• NPD staff

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Suppliers

• Retailers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Consultancies

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Ultra-Mobile Devices market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayUltra-Mobile Devices Market Report 2017-2022: Forecasts & Analysis by Type (Premium, Basic, Utility), by Device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) & by Region plus Analysis of Leading Companies. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1884/Ultra-Mobile-Devices-Market-Report-2017-2022

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Bank JSC

Altair Semiconductor

Altera Corporation

Apple Inc.

ARM

Arnold Worldwide

Asustek

Atmel Corporation

Bob Johnson's Computer Stuff, Inc.

CDCE Inc.

Clarity Consulting

Complete Tablet Solutions

Comworth

Corning

DatAction

Dell EMC

Dell Technologies

Deloitte

Ericsson

Everything Tablet

Freescale semiconductor

GE Digital

Google

HP

Huawei

Infineon Technologies AG

Innoluce

Intel Corporation

Jio Infocomm LTD

Kensington

KT

Lenovo

Manhattan Associates

Micrel Incorporated

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft

Mobile Devices Ingenierie

Mobile Interactive Group

Mobile Technologies Inc.

Movidius

MTS OJSC

Multimedia Technology Pty. Ltd.

Nintendo

Nokia

NTT Docomo

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

OnePlus

Panasonic

Panasonic Toughbook Australia

Pansolutions Holdings

Pikit Digital

Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm River Holdings, B.V

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Quectel

Rackspace

Reiffeisen Bank JSC

RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd

Rugged Mobility

Russian Standard Bank JSC

Salesforce

Samsung Electronics

SAP

Sberbank

Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC)

Sony Computers

Sony Corporation

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Pictures

STMicroelectronics

Tablet Claw

Tablet Solutions GmbH

Tablet Technologies

TabletKiosk

TDK Corporation

Telit

Ten sports

Texas Instruments

Toughbook Depot

Townsquare Interactive

UUX Ultimate User eXperience

Verizon

Volvo

VTB 24 OJSC

Will Semiconductor

Wolfspeed

Xiaomi Inc.

Yandex LLC.

Zee

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com