Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report 2017-2022

Forecasts & Analysis by Type (Premium, Basic, Utility), by Device (Tablet, Laptop, Convertible, Detachable), by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecoms, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) & by Region plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Ultra-Mobile Devices are one of the major dynamic growth markets within the wider computing devices market. This latest market report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers in depth analysis of the global Ultra-Mobile Devices market. Visiongain assesses that this market will achieve revenues of $36.5bn in 2017.
Now:With dwindling sales of desktop PC', and as consumers and business users increasingly live and work on the move away from their desks, ultra-mobile and powerful mobile devices are increasingly in demand. However, there is inevitably always a trade-off between price, weight, power and versatility. Increasingly though, high specification laptops and convertibles are able to compete with desktop PC's in terms of performance and functionality.
Report Scope:
• Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecasts From 2017-2022
Ultra-Mobile Devices submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 By Type
• Premium Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Basic Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Utility Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
Ultra-Mobile Devices submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 By Device
• Tablet Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Laptop Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Convertible Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Detachable Market Forecast 2017-2022
Ultra-Mobile Devices submarket forecasts from 2017-2022 By Industry Vertical
• Healthcare Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• IT & Telecoms Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Retail Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Consumer Electronics Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Others Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
Regional Ultra-Mobile Devices market forecasts from 2017-2022 covering
North America Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• US Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Canada US Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Mexico Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
Asia-Pacific Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• China Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Japan Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• India Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Australia Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Rest of Asia Pacific Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
Europe Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Germany Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• UK Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• France Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Russia Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Rest of Europe Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
Rest of the World Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Latina America Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Middle East Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
• Africa Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Forecast 2017-2022
Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Ultra-Mobile Devices markets from 2017-2022
Profiles of the leading 10 Ultra-Mobile Devices companies in 2017
• Apple Inc.
• Dell Technologies
• Google
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Intel Corporation
• Microchip Technology Inc.
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
• Samsung Electronics
• Sony Corporation
• Xiaomi
Who should read this report?
• Ultra-Mobile Device manufacturers.
• Electronic component suppliers
• Software developers
• App developers
• Touchscreen specialists
• NPD staff
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Suppliers
• Retailers
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Consultancies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Ultra-Mobile Devices market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Companies Mentioned
Alfa Bank JSC
Altair Semiconductor
Altera Corporation
Apple Inc.
ARM
Arnold Worldwide
Asustek
Atmel Corporation
Bob Johnson's Computer Stuff, Inc.
CDCE Inc.
Clarity Consulting
Complete Tablet Solutions
Comworth
Corning
DatAction
Dell EMC
Dell Technologies
Deloitte
Ericsson
Everything Tablet
Freescale semiconductor
GE Digital
HP
Huawei
Infineon Technologies AG
Innoluce
Intel Corporation
Jio Infocomm LTD
Kensington
KT
Lenovo
Manhattan Associates
Micrel Incorporated
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Microsoft
Mobile Devices Ingenierie
Mobile Interactive Group
Mobile Technologies Inc.
Movidius
MTS OJSC
Multimedia Technology Pty. Ltd.
Nintendo
Nokia
NTT Docomo
NVIDIA
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
ON Semiconductor
OnePlus
Panasonic
Panasonic Toughbook Australia
Pansolutions Holdings
Pikit Digital
Qualcomm Inc.
Qualcomm River Holdings, B.V
Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
Quectel
Rackspace
Reiffeisen Bank JSC
RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd
Rugged Mobility
Russian Standard Bank JSC
Salesforce
Samsung Electronics
SAP
Sberbank
Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC)
Sony Computers
Sony Corporation
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony Pictures
STMicroelectronics
Tablet Claw
Tablet Solutions GmbH
Tablet Technologies
TabletKiosk
TDK Corporation
Telit
Ten sports
Texas Instruments
Toughbook Depot
Townsquare Interactive
UUX Ultimate User eXperience
Verizon
Volvo
VTB 24 OJSC
Will Semiconductor
Wolfspeed
Xiaomi Inc.
Yandex LLC.
Zee
