Good Deed Dating Launches Their First LGBT Events in Celebration of Pride in London 2017

Good Deed Dating, London's most feel-good dating concept, is an award winning social enterprise working to get more single people volunteering through dating

To celebrate Pride in London, Good Deed Dating are launching their programme of LGBT events

, Good Deed Dating are launching their programme of LGBT events The first events will be free and open to anyone over the age of 18

As winner of the 2016 UK Dating Award for Innovation in the Dating Industry, Good Deed Dating is really excited to be launching their first LGBT events. Good Deed Dating is a social enterprise that partners with a selection of leading and local charities across the capital to coordinate volunteering events for single people in London.The social enterprise aims to encourage Londoners to volunteer more, whilst promoting the valuable work of charity partners, and providing a safe, fun and worthwhile new dating experience.

"This is something that we've been wanting to do for ages, and now we're finally ready to launch our first LGBT events, right in time for London Pride," says Nathalie Baker, Good Deed Dating's Community and Events Coordinator. "Good Deed Dating should be for anyone who wants to meet amazing people and help the community at the same time, regardless of your age, ethnicity or sexuality. So we're super excited to be expanding our event range to even more people."

Among the first LGBT events, one will be held in partnership with food redistribution charity, Fareshare, (a charity which saves good food from going to waste by giving it to people in need). As these first couple will be trial events, they are free to attend and you don't even need to be a member to get involved.

"I read about Good Deed Dating in a magazine last year and thought it sounded great, so I'm really glad they're doing LGBT events now," says Tash, 25, from Stoke Newington, who's signed up to the first event. "I use different apps, but you get pretty sick of them. It will be good to get back to meeting people offline and doing something fun at the same time!"

To find out how to sign up and attend this event, visit our website http://gooddeeddating.co.uk

Good Deed Dating offers a subscription of either £10/month or £25/year and each ticket to an event is priced around £12. Good Deed Dating is currently operating just in London with hopes of expansion to new cities before long.

