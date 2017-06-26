TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that in accordance with Romania's public administration transparency laws, the National Agency for Mineral Resources ("NAMR") hosted a public meeting to discuss the draft Government decision approving the mining licence of the Company's Rovina Valley Project at its headquarters today, June 26, 2017, beginning at 11:00. The meeting was originally scheduled for three hours to allow all interested associations and Romanian citizens to provide their comments, however it concluded in one hour.

The mining licence, issued to the Company in 2015, must be ratified by the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Water and Forests, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Public Finance, and the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment, before being published in the government gazette.

G. Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun Mining, commented, "We are pleased that this important step requested by NAMR has been successfully concluded and we look forward to a swift formal ratification by the Romanian state. The Rovina Valley Project represents a multigenerational project utilizing the highest environmental standards and without the use of cyanide. It will provide stable, high-paying employment and substantial economic benefits to the Romanian State."

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.84 million gold equivalent ounces (7.19 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,420 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%), making it the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information pertaining to the metallurgical studies presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph C. Milbourne, Vice President Technical Services for Euro Sun, who is a Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

