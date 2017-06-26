Digite Inc.: Digite SwiftALM 2.0 Raises the Bar on User-Friendly Enterprise Project Management Software

SwiftALM 2.0 includes many usability and UI enhancements that result in a better and more powerful experience for users

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / Digite Inc, a leading provider of Application Life Cycle Management Software solutions, is announcing the release of SwiftALM 2.0. This release features many usability and UI enhancements, resulting in a more powerful user experience.

To learn more about SwiftALM 2.0, and to see a complete list of its features and updates, please visit https://www.digite.com/swiftalm/whats-new-in-swiftalm-2-0/.





In addition to SwiftALM 2.0, Digite Inc. is also pleased to announce the launch of their SwiftALM mobile app. With the release of SwiftALM mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms, it is now easy for SwiftALM users to track and act on the work items assigned to them on-the-go in a seamless manner.

As a company spokesperson noted, SwiftALM 2.0 brings in key features and enhancements that will significantly optimize the way users perform various activities in SwiftALM. With a fresh bold UI and several improvements to the dashboard, SwiftALM brings people ultimate flexibility.

Some of the highlights of SwiftALM 2.0 include a new UI/ UX Dashboard, which has been revamped to provide better usability.

"The user can now sort, resize and define individual widget sizes. There is a carousel view for the widgets which shows the chart, table and legends together for each widget so that you can focus on each, one at a time," the spokesperson noted.

In addition, the new thumbnail navigation makes it much easier to switch between different pages/ widgets, just by clicking on the thumbnail icon, thereby eliminating the need for scrolling. Also, resizing the card view has been simplified - the user has to just click on the Size box icon, i.e. M, L or XL, and the card will resize automatically, instead of the typical way of dragging the card.

"To enhance the visual appeal of the UI further, there are four new vibrant themes available in SwiftALM. The user can set the one which suits their interest accordingly from the 'user preference' section," the spokesperson noted.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about SwiftALM 2.0, can contact the company at sales@digite.com

About Digite Inc.:

Digite Inc. is a Silicon Valley based provider of leading-edge Lean/ Agile Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Visual Project Management tools. Its product, SwiftKanban is a leading Enterprise/ Portfolio Kanban software being adopted eagerly by Agile teams - both IT/ Software and Business - globally. Its other products SwiftALM and SwiftSync deliver web-based, integrated, collaborative Hybrid Agile and Large Project/ Program Management solutions that enable technology and project organizations successfully manage projects and applications, and collaborate effectively with their customers. Digite has over 750,000 users worldwide. All of its products are available in SaaS and On-Premise versions. For more information, please visit https://www.digite.com.

