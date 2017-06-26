

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')



26 June 2017



PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 26 June 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 80,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 60.6p per share.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 249,475,055 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 10p per share.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 3195



