LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Natalie Wainwright, Associate - Tenant Representative, Cushman & Wakefield Commerce in Las Vegas, has been elected president of Commercial Real Estate Women of Las Vegas (CREW LV), a vibrant and growing state chapter of the largest commercial real estate network dedicated to Influencing the success of the commercial real estate industry by advancing the achievements of women. She served the last 12 months as president-elect and begins her year as president on July 1, 2017.

"My journey with CREW Las Vegas has been nothing short of incredible and I am honored to help others in the industry receive a similar experience," Wainwright said. "The growth and value I have gained from this global organization is one every single person deserves to at least feel and have access to. Through CREW, I was fortunate to have received not only the in-depth training that CREW offers, but it also helped me to build my network, hone my skills and expand my ability to achieve success."

"I now look forward to helping other women find their voice, navigate their paths in a complex industry and hopefully one day pay it forward themselves. CREW Network focuses on bringing people together and lifting everyone up. My mission as president will be to bring every member value, not only financially but also through leadership opportunities and by providing informative and thought-provoking events. The people that make up the CREW Las Vegas chapter are those who break through that glass ceiling, turn around and extend a ladder for the rest of us to learn from! We invite all women and men involved in commercial real estate in Southern Nevada to become members of CREW and join us in this adventure."

In her role as president, Wainwright will preside over CREW LV's monthly programs and meetings of the Board of Directors, represent CREW LV at national CREW Network meetings and events, and help grow the membership and build the value of the network for members in Southern Nevada. She will direct the mission of CREW LV, which is "Working to advance our members in all aspects of commercial real estate through education, leadership, partnership and networking."

Wainwright's Cushman & Wakefield Commerce colleague, Alison Beddard is also the 2017 CREW Network President. She said, "I look forward to Natalie's leadership as CREW Las Vegas President. Natalie embodies all of the attributes of a true leader, developing the people around her to succeed together in the CRE industry. Not only has Natalie positioned herself as an emerging leader in the CRE, but her focus on developing her fellow CREW members through business opportunity is remarkable."

In her role with Cushman & Wakefield Commerce, Wainwright has five years of commercial real estate experience and is part of the Vegas CRE team, a leading tenant representative team focusing on working with businesses of all sizes create and implement a real estate strategy that supports the business.

CREW LV is a non-profit organization. This group consists of over 90 CREW chapters within the United States and Canada, with over 10,000 members. Now in its 18th year, CREW Las Vegas is committed to encouraging and expanding opportunities in networking, education, leadership development and civic philanthropy for women and men, in all facets of real estate.

