REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- AutoGrid, the leader in flexibility management software, today announced it has been selected as a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, recognizing the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants. Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration.

AutoGrid was recognized for its innovative flexibility management software, which is accelerating the world's transition to a cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable energy system. Its flagship application, AutoGrid Flex, enables utilities, electricity retailers, and other energy service providers to manage a diverse set of distributed energy resources across all customer and program types, helping them launch new services that reduce costs, increase revenues, improve customer engagement, and enhance system reliability.

"Our flexibility management software leverages advanced analytics, data science, and machine learning. It is helping energy providers deliver clean, reliable power to millions of people across the world," said Dr. Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid. "This award confirms the relevance of AutoGrid's mission, which is to support the transformation of the energy system, help decarbonize the electric grid, and enable a world where everyone has access to 100 percent renewable energy."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to identify companies that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2017's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "We believe AutoGrid embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. AutoGrid should be proud of its achievement -- the competition was incredibly strong."

The Red Herring Top 100 North America award adds to a long list of energy industry achievements and accolades for AutoGrid over the last 12 months, including being named a 2016 Energy Productivity Innovation Challenge (EPIC) winner, making the Global Cleantech 100 list for the fourth year in a row, and being the only company recognized as a leader on both Navigant Research's Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software and Demand Response Management System (DRMS) Leaderboard reports. In 2016 AutoGrid also announced that it grew its DER capacity under contract to more than 2,500 megawatts, a 350 percent increase from the previous year.

About AutoGrid:

AutoGrid builds software applications that enable a smarter Energy Internet. The company's AutoGrid Flex™ suite of Energy Internet applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers, and energy service providers to deliver cheap, clean, and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid applications are all built on the AutoGrid Energy Internet Platform™ (EIP™), with patented Predictive Controls™ technology that leverages petabytes of smart meter, sensor, and third-party data, along with powerful data science and high-performance computing algorithms, to monitor, predict, optimize, and control the operations of millions of assets connected across global energy networks.

AutoGrid Flex has more than 2,500 megawatts of DERs under contract with more than 30 global energy companies around the world. Several of the world's leading energy companies, such as National Grid, E.ON, Bonneville Power Administration, Florida Power & Light, Southern California Edison, Eneco, Portland General Electric, CPS Energy, New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, NextEra Energy, and CLEAResult, are using AutoGrid's software to improve their operations, integrate renewables and drive deeper engagement with their customers. AutoGrid has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards including the 2016 Energy Productivity Innovation Challenge (EPIC), Greentech Media's Grid Edge Award 2016, Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer 2016, World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer 2015, Red Herring Top 100 North America 2015, 2017 Cleantech Global 100, and Industrial Innovation Company of the Year 2014 by the Cleantech Group.

