Hamar Laser Instruments Celebrates 50th Anniversary

DANBURY, Connecticut, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamar Laser Instruments, Inc., a world leader in laser alignment, proudly announces its Golden Jubilee, the 50th anniversary of the company's founding in 1967 by Martin Hamar, a Cornell Engineering College graduate and holder of 28 U.S. and foreign patents. From humble beginnings to the global prestige it enjoys today, Hamar Laser represents the quintessential American business success story and continues to be at the forefront of state-of-the-art laser alignment technology.

As an enterprising and extremely talented young engineer employed by Perkin-Elmer, Hamar helped to design the world's first laser alignment system in the 1960s. Motivated by an ardent desire to design the most accurate laser alignment systems possible and to market them with customer-focused integrity, Hamar raised a modest amount of capital with the help of friends and founded the company that bears his name.

"From the beginning, my philosophy has always been to provide my customers with a solution to their problems, not simply to sell them alignment equipment," said Martin Hamar, Chairman of the Board of Hamar Laser. "I worked hard to understand my customers' unique processes and how alignment problems affect them. With this knowledge, I designed practical alignment systems for real-world applications that successfully solved the real alignment problems. This philosophy continues to guide our company after 50 years."

Hamar began operations in the garage of the family home, meticulously designing and assembling the first alignment system. Today, the company manufactures laser alignment systems that address virtually any alignment challenge, from simple shaft alignment to complex multi-axis, machine tool geometry applications, and serves customers and diverse industries in numerous countries on six continents.

A singular quest for accuracy and ease-of-use continues to inspire Hamar Laser. "Our overarching design goal is to meet today's ever increasing need for tighter tolerances by making the most accurate systems possible, and to make them usable by nearly anyone with just a bit of technical skill," explained Rod Hamar, President of Hamar Laser. "With our 50 years of experience, we understand our end-users' needs and that knowledge goes into every laser we design or program we write."

Hamar Laser Instruments, Inc. is a world leader in laser alignment. Drawing on 50 years of experience, the company designs, manufactures, sells and services a broad spectrum of precision laser alignment and calibration systems capable of tackling virtually any alignment challenge. From simple shaft alignment to complex multi-axis geometry applications, Hamar Laser's alignment systems are renowned for being extremely accurate, highly efficient and reliable, yet simple and easy to use. Relentlessly innovative, the company continuously seeks challenging new alignment problems to solve.




