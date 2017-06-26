TOMTOP Will Express Gratitude to Customers during the 13th Anniversary

As one of China's top E-business companies,TOMTOP would like to express their gratitude to customers by giving out mobile phones, drones and other electronic products freely during its 13th anniversary celebration.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, California, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --For the13th anniversary,TOMTOP decided to push out a huge monthly sales promotion from 26th June to 10th July to express gratitude to its worldwide customers for their support and trust! In addition to 10% discount of some products,TOMTOP will also launch "Cake Ignite" interactive game, in which customers have chance to win iPhone, drones, TV box or other high-value products. Moreover, well-known products from Xiaomi, DJI and other famous brands will have a discount up to 70% in the activity for limited sale.

For new customers, the anniversary is the best time for registration. New users who sign up and subscribe will get 300 points, and benefit from multiple discounts as well. During the anniversary, every participant in "I AM MVP" shooting game will get up to 50 USD rewards.

If you are interested in participating the activity, you can visit the websitetomtop.com where you will save big for your wallet.

TOMTOP has been committedto bringing high quality products to worldwide customers through E-business and creating the ultimate cross-border shopping experience for their globe users. So that consumers around the world can share quality products, also enjoy high quality life. Keeping this goal in the mind,TOMTOP has built more than 80,000 square meters of warehousespace around the world and created a 24 hour intelligent ERP real-time response since its establishment in 2004, becoming a state-level high-tech enterprise, and China's first-class cross-border E-business enterprise.

