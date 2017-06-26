Worldwide Telepresence Robots Market 2017-2023 - Telepresence Robots Markets to Reach $8 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Wintergreen Research, Inc's new report "Telepresence Robots: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide - 2017-2023" to their offering.

Telepresence robot device markets at $1.4 billion in 2016 are anticipated to reach $8 billion by 2023 as next generation robotic devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage remote presence. The robotic platform will be extended to include grippers and cameras of all types, sensors and sophisticated navigation software.

Worldwide Telepresence Robots markets are poised to achieve significant growth. People like mobility, they like remote communication and telepresence robots add a new dimension to remote communication.

Use of the telepresence robot with the video and microphone capability to achieve remote presence is a vital aspect of personal mobility devices. Telepresence robots are poised to achieve a vital extension of electronic communication in ways that will become indispensable to everyone soon.

The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis including units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as a detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success, challenges, and strategies in each segment and sub-segment. The report covers markets for security, law enforcement, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and business telepresence.

The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust us to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.

Key Topics Covered:



TELEPRESENCE ROBOTS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



- Telepresence Robots Have Broad Market

- Telepresence Robots Market Driving Forces

- Remote Telepresence Healthcare Diagnosis and Treatment

- Manufacturing and Engineering Uses Monitoring and Telepresence to Achieve Remote Repairs

- Local Law Enforcement, Border Patrol, and First Responder Markets Entering A New Era

- Telepresence Robots Implement Full Array of Sensors, Grippers, Analytics

- Surveillance Robots

- Business Telepresence Negotiator Robots

- Telepresence Robots Market Shares

- Telepresence Robots Market Shares First Responder, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement

- First Responder, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement Robot Market Shares

- Telepresence Robots Market Forecasts



1. TELEPRESENCE ROBOTS MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Growing Need For Collaboration Across Distance And Time

1.2 Classic Telepresence Robot

1.3 Telepresence Robots

1.4 RP-VITA Remote Virtual Independent Telemedicine Assistant

1.5 Robot as Messenger

1.6 Robot as Patient Care Assistant

1.7 First Responders

1.8 First Responder Robot Border Patrol

1.8.1 Border Patrol and Homeland Security



2. TELEPRESENCE ROBOTS MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS

2.1 Telepresence Robots Have Broad Market

2.1.1 Telepresence Robots Market Driving Forces

2.1.2 Remote Telepresence Healthcare Diagnosis and Treatment

2.1.3 Manufacturing and Engineering Uses Monitoring and Telepresence to Achieve Remote Repairs

2.1.4 Local Law Enforcement, Border Patrol, and First Responder Markets Entering A New Era

2.1.5 Telepresence Robots Implement Full Array of Sensors, Grippers, Analytics

2.1.6 Surveillance Robots

2.1.7 Business Telepresence Negotiator Robots

2.2 Telepresence Robots Market Shares

2.3 Telepresence Robots Market Shares First Responder, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement

2.3.1 First Responder, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement Robot Market Shares

2.3.2 Challenges That Define Modern Civilian Security

2.3.3 Challenges That Define Modern Civilian Security

2.3.4 General Dynamics Robotic Sentry - Intruder Detection and Assessment

2.3.5 Northrop Grumman

2.3.6 Northrop Grumman

2.3.7 Northrop Grumman Cutlass

2.3.8 Northrop Grumman Mini-ANDROS II

2.3.9 QinetiQ Law Enforcement Robots

2.3.10 QinetQ TALON

2.3.11 ReconRobotics

2.3.12 SDR LT2 / LT2-F

2.3.13 Endeavor Robotics Surveillance Robots

2.3.14 Endeavor Robotics Research / Endeavor Robotics Collaborative Systems

2.3.15 Endeavor Robotics Packbot

2.3.16 iRobot Selling its Defense and Security Division: Protecting Those in Harm's Way

2.4 Telepresence Robots for Education, Healthcare, Business, and Manufacturing, Market Shares

2.4.1 InTouch

2.4.2 InTouch Health Technology Enabled Services

2.4.3 InTouch Health

2.4.4 Double Robotics

2.4.5 Double Robotics

2.4.6 VGo

2.4.7 VGo Healthcare

2.4.8 VGo Education

2.4.9 Revolve Robotics Kubi Cloud-Based Motion Control

2.4.10 Mantarbot

2.4.11 MantaroBot

2.4.12 GlobalMed

2.4.13 VSee

2.5 Telepresence Robots Market Forecasts

2.5.1 Telepresence Robots Education, Healthcare, Business, and Manufacturing Market Forecasts

2.5.2 Telepresence Robots Education, Healthcare, Business, and Manufacturing Market Forecasts Units

2.5.3 Telepresence Robot Market Segments Business

2.5.4 Telepresence Robot Market Segments Education

2.5.5 Telepresence Robot Market Segments Healthcare

2.5.6 Telepresence Robot Market Segments Manufacturing

2.5.7 Law Enforcement Telepresence Robots

2.5.8 Application Scope

2.5.9 First Responder, Border Patrol, And Law Enforcement Market Industry Segments

2.5.10 Law Enforcement and First Responder Market Metrics

2.5.11 Law Enforcement, First Responder, Border Patrol Segment Analysis

2.5.12 Law Enforcement Segment Analysis

2.5.13 First Responder Segment Analysis

2.5.14 By 2019 Every First Responder Team In The World Will Need To Have Some Robotic Capability

2.5.15 Building a Culture of Preparedness

2.5.16 Discussion of Various Size First Responder, Law Enforcement, Border Patrol Robot Market Strengths and Challenges

2.5.17 NTIA's First Responder Network Authority ("FirstNet")

2.6 Telepresence Robot Market Forecasts: First Responder, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement Robot Market Forecasts

2.6.1 Application Scope

2.6.2 First Responder, Border Patrol, And Law Enforcement Market Industry Segments

2.6.3 Civilian Security Robot Systems Roadmap

2.6.4 Border Patrol Robots

2.6.5 Throwable Robot Market

2.7 First Responder, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement Robot Market Analysis

2.4.1 Making Exploratory Investigation In Dangerous Or Unfolding Situation

2.4.2 Core Anti-Terrorism Technology

2.4.3 Small Mobile Robot Market Opportunity: Penetration of Fire and Police Departments

2.5 First Responder, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement Robot Prices and Situational Uses

2.5.1 Robots Emerge As Part Of Critical Homeland Security and Emergency Response Infrastructure

2.8 Telepresence Robot Prices

2.8.1 iRobot Teams with Cisco for Ava 500 Telepresence Robot with $20,500 Price That was tooo High

2.8.2 Double 2 Price

2.8.3 Orbis Robotics

2.8.4 Indiegogo PadBot

2.8.5 VGo

2.8.6 Synergy Swan

2.8.7 Double

2.8.8 Carl

2.8.9 Endurance

2.8.10 MantaroBot TeleMe

2.8.11 MantaroBot Classic

2.8.12 Suitable Technologies Beam+

2.8.13 Suitable Technologies Beam Price

2.8.14 Kubi

2.8.15 Swivl

2.8.16 Ava

2.8.17 Wicron Robotics' WeBot

2.8.18 Anybots QB

2.8.19 Collaborate I/O

2.8.20 SuperDroid Robots RP2W SuperDroid

2.8.21 InTouch Health RP-Vita

2.8.22 Double

2.8.23 Robot:

2.9 Telepresence Robot Regional Market Segments



3. TELEPRESENCE ROBOT PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

3.1 Endeavor Robotics UGV With Two Way Communication

3.2 Northrop Grumman

3.3 Telepresence Robots Civilian and Business Product Descriptions

3.4 Double Robotics

3.5 Revolve Robotics Kubi

3.6 Orbis Robotics

3.7 InTouch

3.8 Cisco Industrial Automation And Control Systems: Service Telepresence Robots

3.9 MantaroBot

3.10 Vecna / VGo Robotic Telepresence

3.11 Suitable Technologies BeamPro Telepresence Robots

3.12 InBot / PadBot

3.13 Rbot Synergy Swan

3.14 Wicron WeBot

3.15 Anybots QB

3.16 Northrop Grumman Remotec Robotic Platforms and Sub-Systems

3.17 QinetiQ Tactical TALON for Homeland Security and First Responders

3.18 RoboteX Avatar III Robot

3.19 Pedsco Remote Mobile Investigator (RMI)

3.20 ReconRobotics Recon Scout UVI Robot

3.21 TechnoRobot

3.22 General Dynamics Homeland Security

3.23 Mesa Robotics

3.24 Non-Lethal Solutions International, Inc, Boz Robotics Boz I

3.25 DJI Drone

3.26 SDR Fire and Rescue Robots

3.27 iRobot / Cisco Ava



4. TELEPRESENCE ROBOTS TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH

4.1 Telepresence Robots Technology

4.2 Technologies for Remote Access

4.3 Robot Enabling Technologies

4.4 TARDEC's Interoperability Profile (IOP) Testing

4.5 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

4.6 First Responder Intel Integrated Circuit Evidence-Based Innovation

4.7 User-Friendly Interfaces

4.8 Field Based Robotics Iterative Development

4.9 Intel Law Enforcement Robot Cultivating Collaborations

4.10 Hitachi Configuration Of Robots Using The SuperH Family

4.11 Network Of Robots And Sensors

4.12 Law enforcement Robot Technology Functions

4.13 Carbon Nanotube Radio

4.14 UUVMP Vision

4.15 iRobot Technology



5. TELEPRESENCE ROBOTS COMPANY DESCRIPTION

5.1 Anybots

5.2 Dimaa Network Services LTD (DNS)

5.3 DJI

5.4 Double Robotics

5.5 Endeavor Robotics

5.6 GlobalMed

5.7 iRobot

5.8 Inbot Technology PadBot

5.9 Intouch

5.10 Mantaro

5.11 Orbis Robotics

5.12 Pedsco

5.13 QinetiQ

5.14 Rbot

5.15 ReconRobotics

5.16 Revolve Robotics

5.17 Rijeuvin

5.18 Robosoft

5.19 Robotex

5.20 Suitable Technologies

5.21 SuperDroid Robots

5.22 TechnoRobot

5.23 Vecna

5.24 Vsee

5.25 Wicron

5.26 TelePresence Robot Companies



