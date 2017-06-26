Quantum Computing Market 35.12% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest trend gaining momentum in the quantum computing market is growth of AI and machine learning. AI is a branch of science that deals with computers, machines, software, and computer-operated robots to think intelligently to find solutions for complex problems in a manner that is like how a human brain thinks. AI is applied to the projects that require a human's intellectual processes such as the ability to reason, derive conclusions from the past, and generalize certain learnings. Machine learning is a type of AI that allows computers to self-learn. When a computer is exposed to new data, it can analyze it, make decisions, grow, and learn from this data.

According to the quantum computing market report, one of the major drivers for this industry is increasing expenditure by stakeholders. There are different stakeholders in the quantum computing industry, namely governments and private enterprises that have shown an increasing interest in quantum computing. Quantum computing will have potential applications in a variety of sectors such as aerospace and defense, civil aviation, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, and logistics. The potential applications have compelled governments and companies to focus on developing quantum computers and related technologies. The investments by these stakeholders drive the global quantum computing market.

Further, the quantum computing market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this industry is quantum decoherence. Quantum decoherence is one of the major challenges that is faced by quantum computing firms. This is a process wherein a quantum state tends to become a classical computing bit. Any outside interference can lead to the destruction of the quantum state, which will make the bit transition into either a 0 or a 1 state. Outside interferences include heat, internal defects, and vibrations. This results in the loss of information that the qubits hold to the surroundings. Researchers are focusing on preserving superposition, which is the basis of quantum computing by delaying decoherence.



The analysts forecast global quantum computing market to grow at a CAGR of 35.12% during the period 2017-2021.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive industry and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

