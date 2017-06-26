Medical Foods Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts & Outlook by Route (Oral, Enteral, Others), by Ailment (Diabetic Neuropathy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Other) & by Regions plus Profiles of Leading Companies

Are you looking for a definitive report on the $16.8bn medical foods market?





You will receive a highly granular medical foods market analysis segmented by region, by treatment route and by ailment, providing you with that complete industry outlook, essential for your business strategy.

Medical foods will continue to grow in importance over the coming years. There is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that are candidates for treatment with medical foods, such as: depression, sleep disorders, posttraumatic stress disorders, obesity, Alzheimer's, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia.

However, this is an emerging market that needs more education and inclusion into mainstream medicine, as well as more exposure and marketing. There have been some cases of companies trying to sell the products directly through retail, circumventing the more accepted method of obtaining a doctor's prescription. Currently the medical foods industry is considered as "emerging from its nascent stage"; and they are very often confused with terms such as medical nutrition, functional foods, or nutraceuticals. The challenge for the medical foods industry is that they are still not seen as a real solution to treat diseases. In fact, the medical foods industry is searching for a space penetrating between clinical medicine and consumer nutrition.

