Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 16:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 26

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2017) of £210.97m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2017) of £210.97m
Cash Position of £19.26m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/05/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,425.59p8,697,676
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*2415.31p
Income share price2165.00p
Discount to NAV(10.74)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/05/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p18.32
2Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p14.33
3Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p10.78
4RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p10.76
5Vp Plc Ordinary 5p7.71
6Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p5.98
7Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p5.29
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p3.98
9Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p3.58
10Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p3.26
11Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p2.77
12Renold Plc Ordinary 5p2.67
13Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.01
14Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p1.28
15Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.13
16Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.11
17Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.98
18National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.78
19Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.76
20GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.62
21Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p0.57
22LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.49
23Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.36
24Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.29
25Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.15
26Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.01

© 2017 PR Newswire