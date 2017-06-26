Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 26
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2017) of £210.97m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2017) of £210.97m
|Cash Position of £19.26m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/05/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,425.59p
|8,697,676
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2415.31p
|Income share price
|2165.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(10.74)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/05/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|18.32
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|14.33
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.78
|4
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.76
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|7.71
|6
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|5.98
|7
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|5.29
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|3.98
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.58
|10
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.26
|11
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.77
|12
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.67
|13
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.01
|14
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|1.28
|15
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.13
|16
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.11
|17
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.98
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.78
|19
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.76
|20
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.62
|21
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.57
|22
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.49
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.36
|24
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.29
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.15
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01