Global Kennel Management Software Market 2017-2021 - One Driver in the Market is Amplified Need for Optimized Scheduling - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Kennel Management Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The report forecasts that the global kennel management software market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Kennel Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations/sales of the kennel management software.
According to the report, one driver in the market is amplified need for optimized scheduling. One of the challenging aspects of running a pet business that balances boarding, daycare, and grooming is scheduling the appointments. Sometimes kennels will accept a reservation without checking facility capacity. This creates a bad reputation for kennel in the market.
One trend in the market is increasing adoption of social media in client engagement. Kennel managers are increasingly adopting social media platforms to represent their brands. Most customers expect pet care service providers to have a Facebook account to contact the customers and provide updates on services and availability.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from open-source kennel management software. The global kennel management software market has open-source vendors that provide a range of business analytic tools and applications. Open-source kennel management software can be downloaded and run on all platforms. As the purchasing and licensing costs of the commercial kennel management are high, numerous small and medium enterprises and individual users prefer open-source products, which are freely available on the internet.
Key vendors:
- DaySmart Software
- K9 Bytes
- OJ Networks
- Patterson Veterinary Supply
Other prominent vendors:
- Auburn Software
- Bizz Support Solutions
- Blue Crystal Software
- Coda Associates
- DogBizPro.com
- Gespet
- GrenSoft
- Kennel Booker
- Kennel Link
- Kennelite
- kennelplus
- KennelSoft Software Systems
- Pawfinity
- PawLoyalty.com
- PedFast Technologies
- PetExec
- Precise Petcare
- ProPet Software
- Revelation Pets
- Software Revolutions
