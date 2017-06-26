Embedded Systems Market Forecast 2017-2022

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

By Type (Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software), by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), by National Market (Including China, US, UK, India and More), with Leading Companies Discussed

The embedded systems market is flourishing right now. This growth is partially a result of the continued development of technological trends, such as adoption of the Internet of Things and smart devices. Visiongain evaluates that the embedded systems market will be worth $171.04bn in 2017, with major opportunities for incumbent and new entrants to capitalise upon this market expansion.

Market Trends

• Growth opportunities in emerging markets

• Sustained growth in more developed markets

• Rapid adoption of Smart Devices

• New opportunities created as a result of the evolution of IoT

Quantitative Market Analytics

• Global forecasts from 2017-2022

• National and regional forecasts from 2017-2022

• Submarket forecasts from 2017-2022

• Regional markets forecast by submarkets for 2017-2022

• Market share data of the leading 7 companies

Qualitative Analyses

• Drivers/Restraints analysis of the market.

• Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market

• Value Chain analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

• Intel Corporation

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Microchip Technology Incorporated

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Mentor Graphics Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the embedded systems market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions within our report, which is over 130 pages, and features over 120 charts.

List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:

AB Volvo

ADASWorks

Advantech

Altera Corporation

Ambiq Micro

AMIHO Technology

ams AG

ARM Holdings Plc

Atmel Corporation

Broadcom Corporation

Calvatec Ltd

Cambridge CMOS Sensors

CML Microsystems Plc

Codethink Ltd

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

ELAN Microelectronics Corp

Eldos Corporation

embotech GmbH

EPSON Semiconductor

Eurotech

Freescale Semiconductor

HCL Technologies Limited

Holtek Semiconductor

Hyperstone Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Innoluce BV

Intel Corporation

Intel Mobile Communications GmbH, Germany

Intersil Corporation

Ittiam Systems

Koninklijke Philips NV

KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Lattice Semiconductor

Linear Technology Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Micrel, Incorporated

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation Inc

Mitek Systems, Inc.

Movidius, Inc.

National Semiconductor

Nuvoton Technology

NXP Semiconductor NV

Parallax Inc

Phyworks Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Rabbit Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robosoft/Yindusoft

Samsung Electronics Corporation

SensorDynamics

Siemens AG

Spansion Inc

SSV Software Systems GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Tata Elxsi Limited

TDK Corporation

Teridian Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc

Tieto Deutschland GmbH

TowerJazz

UltraSoC Technologies

Volterra Semiconductor Corp

XMOS Semiconductor

Zilog Inc.

