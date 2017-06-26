Embedded Systems Market Forecast 2017-2022

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
By Type (Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software), by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), by National Market (Including China, US, UK, India and More), with Leading Companies Discussed
The embedded systems market is flourishing right now. This growth is partially a result of the continued development of technological trends, such as adoption of the Internet of Things and smart devices. Visiongain evaluates that the embedded systems market will be worth $171.04bn in 2017, with major opportunities for incumbent and new entrants to capitalise upon this market expansion.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Market Trends
• Growth opportunities in emerging markets
• Sustained growth in more developed markets
• Rapid adoption of Smart Devices
• New opportunities created as a result of the evolution of IoT
Quantitative Market Analytics
• Global forecasts from 2017-2022
• National and regional forecasts from 2017-2022
• Submarket forecasts from 2017-2022
• Regional markets forecast by submarkets for 2017-2022
• Market share data of the leading 7 companies
Qualitative Analyses
• Drivers/Restraints analysis of the market.
• Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market
• Value Chain analysis
Competitive landscape analysis
• Intel Corporation
• Texas Instruments Inc.
• Renesas Electronics Corporation
• STMicroelectronics N.V.
• Microchip Technology Incorporated
• Qualcomm Incorporated
• Mentor Graphics Corporation
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the embedded systems market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions within our report, which is over 130 pages, and features over 120 charts.
Get our report today:Embedded Systems Market Forecast 2017-2022: By Type (Embedded Hardware, Embedded Software), by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), by National Market (Including China, US, UK, India and More), with Leading Companies Discussed. Avoid missing out - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1888/Embedded-Systems-Market-Forecast-2017-2022
List of Companies Mentioned in This Report:
AB Volvo
ADASWorks
Advantech
Altera Corporation
Ambiq Micro
AMIHO Technology
ams AG
ARM Holdings Plc
Atmel Corporation
Broadcom Corporation
Calvatec Ltd
Cambridge CMOS Sensors
CML Microsystems Plc
Codethink Ltd
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
ELAN Microelectronics Corp
Eldos Corporation
embotech GmbH
EPSON Semiconductor
Eurotech
Freescale Semiconductor
HCL Technologies Limited
Holtek Semiconductor
Hyperstone Semiconductor
Infineon Technologies AG
Innoluce BV
Intel Corporation
Intel Mobile Communications GmbH, Germany
Intersil Corporation
Ittiam Systems
Koninklijke Philips NV
KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Lattice Semiconductor
Linear Technology Corporation
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
Mentor Graphics Corporation
Micrel, Incorporated
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Microsoft Corporation Inc
Mitek Systems, Inc.
Movidius, Inc.
National Semiconductor
Nuvoton Technology
NXP Semiconductor NV
Parallax Inc
Phyworks Ltd.
Qualcomm Inc.
Rabbit Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics Corporation
RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd
Robert Bosch GmbH
Robosoft/Yindusoft
Samsung Electronics Corporation
SensorDynamics
Siemens AG
Spansion Inc
SSV Software Systems GmbH
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Tata Elxsi Limited
TDK Corporation
Teridian Semiconductor Corporation
Texas Instruments Inc
Tieto Deutschland GmbH
TowerJazz
UltraSoC Technologies
Volterra Semiconductor Corp
XMOS Semiconductor
Zilog Inc.
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com