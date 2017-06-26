

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Patty Jenkin's Wonder Woman has earned $652.88 million worldwide in the first 24 days and become the highest grossing global movie directed by a woman. It has beat the record of Mamma Mia directed by Phyllida Lloyd that has grossed $609.8 million in 2008.



'Frozen,' directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck in 2013 is still at the top of the list with a total collection of more than 1.28 billion dollars across the world.



At the opening weekend, it was ranked number one with a domestic gross of $103.25 million from 4165 theaters. In the second week, with a decline of 43.3 percent, it grossed $58.52 million. It recorded 29.5 percent in the third week with a collection of $41. 268 million, while the drop was 39 percent recording $25.17 million in collection.



It earned $318.38 million from domestic and $334.500 million from the foreign theaters. The female superhero Diana, the warrior is depicted by Gal Gadot. The initial release was on May 15, 2017.



