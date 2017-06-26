AEVI Partners with Epos Now to Deliver Bespoke Cloud POS Systems to the Global Retail and Hospitality Market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today at Money20/20 AEVI and Epos Now announced a partnership to bring customizable, cloud-based POS systems to AEVI's Global Marketplace, the B2B app store for smart business management. This collaboration will allow merchants to operate their POS system away from their premises, while protecting valuable data, and building a fully customizable and scalable solution for their business.

Epos Now's sophisticated POS systems are trusted by over 30,000 merchants across the world and can be tailored to an individual customer's needs, whether they are in hospitality or retail. Their solution has integrated payments software options, as well as comprehensive, cloud-based data reporting capabilities. The AEVI and Epos Now partnership will scale up the geographical reach of Epos Now's cloud POS system by extending it to hospitality and retail companies on a global level.

Epos Now is joining AEVI at Money 20/20 Europe in Copenhagen from 26-28 June at Booth E26 to showcase the partnership in further detail. There will be an open networking drinks at the booth on Tuesday at 5pm, which are open invitation.

Edward Johnson, Epos Now Global Business Development Director says, "The reason for our existence is to improve the lives of our merchants and make them more successful. We fast became the leading POS provider in the UK across both retail and hospitality, and recently repeated the model in the U.S. - it's great to develop partnerships like this to extend our reach into other new geographical markets."

"Joining up with Epos Now is really exciting, as it means we are adding yet another invaluable solution to our Global Marketplace," says Mike Camerling, Director of Marketplace, AEVI. "Our clients' merchants can now benefit from Epos Now's innovative POS solution. With our new Community 2.0 developer portal now open we are also creating a space for even more app developers to join our mission to pioneer the payments market to do more."

AEVI continues to lead the payments community towards an open ecosystem championed by collaboration, providing banks and acquirers with the capabilities to differentiate themselves on more than just price and technical specifications. To find out more about how AEVI continues to grow its choice of value-added apps and services please visit community.aevi.com.

About AEVI

AEVI brings acquirers closer to their merchants and merchants closer to their consumers, with an open ecosystem that combines apps, payment services and a multi-vendor selection of payment devices. Selecting from a marketplace of high-quality apps and services, acquirers can quickly create differentiated, innovative SmartPOS solutions under their own brands. Our centralized payments as a service platform eliminates obstacles, and helps acquirers simplify the complex payment landscape with a single integration and access to a comprehensive suite of cloud-based, back office reporting tools for enhanced control and flexibility. We welcome acquirers, app solution partners and hardware vendors to build on our vision of an open, collaborative payments ecosystem, unrestricted by device vendors, currencies, borders or regulations.

| www.aevi.com |

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

About Epos Now:

Epos Now is an award-winning, global point-of-sale provider helping over 30,000 businesses across the world to safeguard their profitability. Over £5 billion worth of transactions were processed through Epos Now systems in 2016. Business owners benefit from cloud-based software, which connects point-of-sale seamlessly with accounts, inventory and CRM systems as well as over 100 other business applications. Learn more at www.eposnow.com.

About Money20/20:

Founded in 2011 and acquired by Ascential plc in 2014, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, FinTech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the Las Vegas (October) and Copenhagen (June) editions are widely considered unmissable by the industry they serve. The new Asian edition will debut in Singapore in March 2018. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event. www.money2020.com

AboutAscentialplc:

Ascentialis a global business-to-business media company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions & Festivals and Information Services.

Ascentialpowers the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20, Spring Fair/Autumn Fair, the global fashion trend forecasting service WGSN, environmental risk data businessGroundsure, e-commerce analytics provider One Click Retail andMediaLink, the strategic advisory and business services firm.

Ascential'spremium products enable focus, growth and value. The company provides customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected.www.ascential.com

