Digital Signage Software Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2023 - Playing Crucial Role in the Field of Information & Advertising Network - Research and Markets

The digital signage software market was valued at USD 4.48 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9.24 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

In today's world, digital signage plays a crucial role in the in the field of information and advertising network. The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, along with its high cost efficiency and assured return on investment.



However, the lack of standardization and the lack of awareness about digital signage are inhibiting the growth of the digital signage market globally. Moreover, the protection of digital signage from power issues and the development of equipment suitable for all weather conditions are the key challenges for the players in this industry.



Technological innovations such as touch screen technology, near-field communication technologies, and so on have created opportunities for this market. The market is wholly and solely depended on the end-results when it is viewed by individuals at different places and locations. Its visibility and user-friendly features easily attract people, as compared to the printed media formats, which require high investments and more time. Digital signage is a more effective source as the information can be changed instantly without any investment over the content creation.

