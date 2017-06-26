ScotGems Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 26
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|William Henry Salomon
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ScotGems plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares
|Identification code
|GB00BYT25542
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition via Initial Placing and Offer for Subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.00
|250,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|250,000
|- Price
|£250,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
26.06.17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON