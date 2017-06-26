sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 16:37
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ScotGems Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 26


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
William Henry Salomon
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ScotGems plc
b)LEI
549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00BYT25542
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition via Initial Placing and Offer for Subscription
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.00250,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume250,000
- Price£250,000.00
e)Date of the transaction

26.06.17
f)Place of the transaction
XLON

© 2017 PR Newswire